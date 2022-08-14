Lewis Hamilton chosen as $20 million driver’s best teammate

Lewis Hamilton has been teammates with some of the greatest F1 drivers in history, and they’ve all praised him highly.

Hamilton was part of one of the most dominant eras in F1 history with Mercedes. He has won six World Titles with the Brackley-based outfit, four of which came with Valtteri Bottas as his teammate.

The Finn drove for the Silver-Arrows from 2017 to 2021 and won 10 races during his time there. He never posed any threat to the World Title but played a crucial role in helping Hamilton win World Titles, and also guide Mercedes to five Constructors’ Titles.

Breaking news! 🗞 @ValtteriBottas will join Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN for the 2022 season and beyond, with the Finnish driver signing a multi-year deal with the Hinwil-based team. pic.twitter.com/2XNeMtUGMn — Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN (@alfaromeoorlen) September 6, 2021

In 2021, Bottas moved to Alfa Romeo on a multi-year deal but insisted that his time at Mercedes was something he would always hold in high regard. In an interview with Viaplay, the 32-year-old spoke about his time at Mercedes and also revealed who his favorite driver was.

He chose Hamilton as his best teammate ever, but rates current Alfa Romeo partner Guanyu Zhou as more fun.

Also read: “Youngsters get the chance to develop slowly today”- Alex Albon believes Red Bull promoted him ‘too soon’ in his career

Valtteri Bottas considers current team more fun than Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes

Bottas stated before that he is enjoying his time at the Hinwil-based team because he gets to share his valuable experience with up-and-coming talent like Zhou.

“The best? Lewis Hamilton, no doubt,” Bottas said when asked who his favorite teammate was. “The most fun? Guanyu, we have a lot of laughs.”

Bottas’ most successful stint so far in his career was at Mercedes. He was a regular feature on the podium but spent the majority of the time as the second driver to Hamilton. On top of that, he feels that the German outfit can be a ‘bit too serious at times, and he is enjoying himself more at Alfa Romeo.

“I had a great 5 years with Lewis as his team-mate, and now actually thinking about it, it was an honour, Like, he’s a living legend!” – Valtteri Bottas on Lewis Hamilton 💙 ➡️https://t.co/0eq748JX91#TeamLH 💜 #F1 pic.twitter.com/nWP8vgtUQW — Sir Lewis Hamilton Updates (@SirLewisUpdates) February 27, 2022

When asked who his favorite team principal was, he admitted that it was Frédéric Vasseur. “I think Fred, he’s a bit more relaxed,” the former Mercedes driver continued.”

“With Fred, I’ve done F3 for two years and we won the GP3 title together. Anything that Fred goes into, will eventually end up on top so hopefully, that’s gonna be the case here as well.”Set featured image

Also read: Max Verstappen has mastered former $100 Million worth driver’s legendary skill according to Hans-Joachim Stuck