“I actually have no idea”– Jenson Button still can’t get ‘off the fence’ over Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen title competition

Jenson Button is still not ready to come off the fence to decide who should be the winner of the 2021 Formula 1 championship.

The competition between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen is so intense that even after 20 races, the gap between two drivers is of only eight points.

The last two weeks have been extremely enticing for the champion. As until Mexico it felt Verstappen had his one hand on the trophy. But the reigning world champion didn’t yeild.

“It’s rather exciting, isn’t it,” said Button on Sky Sports F1. “Two races to go, eight points in it, and two of the best drivers in the world that we’ve seen drive F1 cars.”

“It’s extremely tight, and we don’t know which car is going to be quick at the next race [at the Jeddah Street Circuit]. It’s an exciting track from what we’ve seen. Very fast, no room for error in Saudi Arabia, with all the barriers around the track which makes it even better.”

Jenson Button still unable to tell

While the season witnessed another turnaround, Button is unable to spot who will turn out as the victors. Though, he thinks Hamilton may now have an edge.

“I actually have no idea, both are doing a great job, teams are doing a great job. It looks like Mercedes has the upper hand at the moment, but the next circuit is very different.”

“And then obviously Abu Dhabi. We don’t know what to expect from that new layout either,” he concluded. Hamilton will be using his fresher engine in Saudi Arabia, which caused a wreckage at the straight-line in Brazil.

Though, Red Bull’s management thinks in the last two races, the engine won’t have that much power. So, Red Bull could be at level against Hamilton in the remaining two race weekends.

