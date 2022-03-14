“I always call my parents”– Lando Norris on what’s the most important thing he does before every race

Lando Norris reveals that he talks to his parents before every race, as it’s among the most important thing during his race preparation.

F1 races are hectic and intense as much as your imagination allows. Thus, every driver on the track has a ritual before they roar at lights out away we go.

Finally, Lando Norris, who is among the highly-rated young stars on the grid, reveals his tradition before he races. In an interview with Vanity Fair, the Briton reveals that the most important thing he does is call his parents.

“You want me to talk about the whole thing?” said Norris to Vanity Fair in a Youtube video. “I always call my parents, my parents call me. Still, my mom wants to hear my voice before I go and race. So that’s number one.”

Further, the 22-year-old McLaren star reveals that he likes to have a little bit of sleep before he romances with the 200 miles per hour pace. Next, he likes to do some stretching, and according to him, it’s a “busy Sunday morning”.

Norris has hardly talked about his parents before in F1, but his father is among the wealthiest people in the UK. Whereas his mother, Cisca Wauman, comes from the Belgian region of Flanders.

Lando Norris talks about the essentials of neck training in F1

F1 is physically demanding, but the cars are so well built that the body doesn’t take so much strain at that amount of G force. Except, a driver’s neck is still vulnerable, and Norris explains why neck training is absolutely essential.

“Have a strong neck, big neck,” said Norris. “Everything in the car is supported very well. So I have the seatbelts and seat which is made for me. So it’s very very comfortable.”

“The only thing which is not supported, is our head. it’s supported from behind, but it’s not supported on the side. So F1 cars are extremely quick, in the corners, we pull 5.5-6 Gs.”

“Which is difficult to describe to a person that has never tried it, but it’s like a jet, right? It’s like a jet flying in the air,” he added.

Over the last three years, Norris impressed his McLaren bosses with his performances. Therefore, McLaren ahead of the 2022 season decided to reward him with a long term commitment that keeps him with the team till 2025.

