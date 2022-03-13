“Charles left our group to join Alex‘s group” – Formula 1 x Golf collaboration as Alex Albon and Lando Norris to host golfing sessions ahead of Bahrain GP

“Charles left our group to join Alex‘s group” – Formula 1 x Golf collaboration as the next-gen stars set to tee off on Monday, led by Lando Norris and Alex Albon.

Formula 1 is an extremely fast sport, with speed of the racing cars touching upwards of 300 km/h. The cars here are faster than most road and other racing cars in the world.

But interestingly, the young, dynamic set of drivers currently are interested in a sport which is known for its calmness and slow pace.

Alex Albon’s girlfriend is a well-known golfer, so it is no surprise he is leading the way. He has invited Ferrari star Charles Leclerc for a session on Monday, as he divulged to Sky’s Ted Kravitz.

Charles Leclerc: “Aww he is so nice…He has my phone number, so he can text me. So yeah, we are playing on Monday, and I am really looking forward to it!

“He [Alex Albon] is not too bad. On our good days, we can do something special at golf, but I am pretty sure Monday won‘t be one of our good days, so we will struggle a bit more.”

Ted Kravitz: He did say that he is better at golf than you.

CL (laughs): “I don‘t think he is!”

Same energy 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/DZZHJFeKLi — buzz buzz mf ✨🐝 (@violetvettel) March 12, 2022

Norris hurt by Leclerc’s rejection

Leclerc’s acceptance of Albon’s invitation has not gone down well with Lando Norris, a huge Golf enthusiast. He revealed the rejection, also revealing his group, which comprises his ex-teammate and his father, and Red Bull star Sergio Perez.

Lando Norris: “My group is Carlos, Checo and myself. It was Carlos Sr. aswell but he had to leave sadly, so we are down a player. Charles left our group to join Alex‘s group. We invited him and he declined.”

Also Read “I did some of the worst shots”- Lando Norris reveals his role in the new season of Netflix’s Drive to Survive