“I Always Had More Sympathy for Fernando”: German Driver Idolized Alonso Despite Michael Schumacher Being National Hero

Maximilian Gunther has made a name for himself in the world of Formula E, with five wins to his name in elite electric single-seater motorsport. However, the 27-year-old German grew up in an era dominated by his countryman, Michael Schumacher, who stimulated the passion for F1 among the German masses.

In the early 2000s, Schumacher reigned supreme atop the pinnacle of motorsport with Ferrari — winning five consecutive world titles with the Scuderia from 2000 to 2004. He inspired drivers like Sebastian Vettel to take up the sport, but for Gunther, it was Schumacher’s title rival, Fernando Alonso who inspired him the most.

“He [Alonso] was always my racing idol in my adolescence. Although he competed against an incredible German driver [Schumacher], I always had more sympathy for Fernando. He is a very complete driver and it is incredible what he is doing inside a car, he is someone great to see,” he told AS.

Alonso was the thorn in Schumacher’s side during the later years of the Ferrari driver’s career in F1. The Spaniard ended Schumacher’s winning streak with two back-to-back titles with Renault (now Alpine) in 2005 and 2006.

Back in the day, Alonso was quite the phenomenon in Spain and all of F1. Beating a dominant champion like Schumacher earned him a lot of fame and many thought he would go on a juggernaut of world championships like the Ferrari legend. Unfortunately, his career trajectory did not pan out accordingly.

Regardless, Gunther was always in awe of Alonso. Today, he finds himself related to the Aston Martin driver at close quarters as he is managed by Alonso’s talent management agency A14 Management.

Alonso is ready to lead the next generation of racing drivers to glory

Alonso’s own F1 career has been in a stalemate since the past decade. The #14 driver has not won an F1 Grand Prix since the 2013 Spanish GP but is still motivated as ever to get that elusive 33rd win and more importantly his third world title.

But even as he chases glory in F1, the 43-year-old is committed to giving a platform for young racing drivers across the globe with his management agency. 27-year-old Gunther is a driver from that project.

“Obviously, the FE (Formula E) is different from the work he is doing in F1, that’s why I don’t need too many directions here. But with so much experience it is very refreshing and inspiring to have those conversations with him,” added Gunther while speaking about Alonso’s impact on his own racing career.

Gunther isn’t the only racing driver Alonso has decided to take under his wings. More importantly, Alonso’s management expertise goes beyond just young racers. Recently, two-time IndyCar champion, Will Power also left his career in the hands of Alonso as the 44-year-old signed up with A14 Management.

In terms of some of the young talents in F1’s feeder series like F2 and F3, Alonso has the likes of Gabriel Bortoleto and Pepe Marti under his wings. The Spaniard will be quite proud of Bortoleto already securing a full-time F1 seat with Sauber for the 2025 season.