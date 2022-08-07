“I am a wee bit busy right now!”: When 13 Grand Prix winner David Coulthard received a taxi pick-up order mid-race

During the 1995 British Grand Prix, David Coulthard’s radio frequency picked up a Taxi service’s signal requesting an urgent pick-up.

David Coulthard is a British Racing icon. He has won 13 races and has raced for McLaren, Williams and Red Bull during his time in F1. Currently, he is a commentator and an F1 Pundit.

David’s best time in F1 came with Mclaren. With them, he finished 2nd in the Drivers’ Championship to Michael Schumacher in 2001.

He started his career with Williams in 1994 as a test driver. But after the death of Ayrton Senna in the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix, he replaced the 3-time World Champion. He remained there till 1995 before moving to McLaren.

But while racing with Williams in 1995 during the British GP, he received a rather bizarre request. David started the 3rd on the grid. And after the first lap, he moved to 2nd, trailing Michael Schumacher’s Benneton.

David narrated the incident in his blood, ‘The Winning Formula’. He was focused on claiming a victory in front of his home fans. And the Scottsman was driving hard and fast. And suddenly, he received a message on his radio, “Dave, Dave?”

Coulthard was surprised. He was called DC in the paddock and by his team members, who didn’t know who was calling him. Yet he answered back and received an immediate reply.

The message continued, “Alright, Dave, can you do a 2:30 pick-up in Towcester?” It turns out a local taxi company picked up his F1 car’s radio frequency.

DC politely declined the request saying, “Sorry I can’t, I am a wee bit busy right now!” He finished the race 2nd despite having an electronics issue and serving a penalty for speeding in the pitlane.

Why did David Coulthard’s radio pick up other signals?

What happened with David Coulthard during the 1995 British GP was an anomaly. But such things frequency interceptions are common in radio communications.

F1 teams use radio communication aggressively. Each car is fitted with a radio device that allows the pit wall to talk and take feedback from drivers and vice-versa.

Lap 36, Mika Hakkinen hears a radio call to pit, but nobody from McLaren are ready, losing him the lead. In the closing stages McLaren teammate David Coulthard moved over which gave Mika his 2nd win. It was also Bridgestone’s first GP win. Australian GP, 8th March 1998 #F1 pic.twitter.com/jJAx4Tj69j — F1 in the 1990s 🚦🏎🏁🏆🍾 (@1990sF1) March 8, 2020

It is crucial in creating a race-winning strategy. Drivers are instructed how to utilise engine modes, save battery, save tyres or pick-up pace and box for pitstop on the radio. It is also used to tell the mechanics in the garage that a car would be coming for a pitstop.

The cars are set to a unique frequency for every car on the grid. A device is fitted in the driver’s helmet to allow them to hear and talk while racing. Along with that, a team may have different channels for different communication purposes.

