” The sport doesn’t come with princess and the pea mattresses”– David Coulthard comes with unapologetically harsh advice for drivers who have problem with new F1 cars

Former F1 driver David Coulthard has harsh advice for the drivers who are feeling uncomfortable in the new F1 cars because of porpoising.

The biggest issue in F1 this season has been the porpoising. Initially, what was seen as a performative barrier, now is treated more like a safety hazard.

A few drivers complained about the physical pains which were obtained from excessive bouncing. Thus, it forced FIA to make mid-season regulations, which also upset a few drivers including Max Verstappen.

Nevertheless, porpoising was uncomfortable for many F1 drivers. But these complaints did irk former F1 driver David Coulthard, who said that the drivers should deal with it.

Porpoising/bouncing comparison pic.twitter.com/vPdcdGKO1V — F1 To Rule Them All (@F1RulesMedia) June 16, 2022

“I’ve been in a situation where I’ve had the advantage of my team doing a better job, and I’ve been on the other side when the team didn’t do such a good job and you take the pain whether it’s through your lower back.

“But what I would say to you, if any driver feels uncomfortable, if any driver feels he’s doing himself long-term damage, step aside.”

Also read: Sergio Perez making sexist comments about Toto Wolff’s wife resurfaces

David Coulthard says the queue is long in F1

Coulthard further said that if the drivers are so bothered about the bouncing, then they can quit. He reasons that there are many drivers who are willing to grab an opportunity in F1 even with those cars.

“There’s a whole bunch of guys and girls that would very happily step into your car if you feel uncomfortable. I think we have to keep in perspective that sport doesn’t come with princess and the pea mattresses,” he added.

“If you’re a boxer you have the accept someone’s gonna punch you in the face. If you’re a footballer, someone’s going to drag their studs down the back of your legs.”

Mercedes have been the biggest victim of porpoising. The issue before FIA’s involvement couldn’t be solved without compromising performance. But recently, Mercedes brought in a new floor, which seems to have made some improvement.

But still, the W13 is slower than both Ferrari and Red Bull. It remains to be seen with the new upgrades, by when they will manage to be competitive this season.

Also read: Kimi Raikkonen auctions off his debut race winning McLaren for $2.7 Million