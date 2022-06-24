F1

” The sport doesn’t come with princess and the pea mattresses”– David Coulthard comes with unapologetically harsh advice for drivers who have problem with new F1 cars

" The sport doesn’t come with princess and the pea mattresses"– David Coulthard comes with unapologetic harsh advice for drivers who have problem with new F1 carsfor
Tanish Chachra

Previous Article
"Giving SL something to play for": Twitter reactions on Chamika Karunaratne maiden ODI half century vs Australia
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
" The sport doesn’t come with princess and the pea mattresses"– David Coulthard comes with unapologetic harsh advice for drivers who have problem with new F1 carsfor
” The sport doesn’t come with princess and the pea mattresses”– David Coulthard comes with unapologetically harsh advice for drivers who have problem with new F1 cars

Former F1 driver David Coulthard has harsh advice for the drivers who are feeling uncomfortable…