“I am aware we’re hopefully going to the end”- Lewis Hamilton determined to finish remaining season without engine change

Lewis Hamilton is determined to finish the remaining season without taking another engine. Thus avoiding a penalty while fighting Max Verstappen.

Lewis Hamilton is in a tightly knit competition against Max Verstappe. And the biggest hurdle for his championship contest is the unreliable power unit Mercedes are reportedly having.

In his fourth engine change, the Briton only took an internal combustion engine, instead of a whole power unit. Meanwhile, Valtteri Bottas has already taken six engines this season.

Thus, a suspicion around Hamilton’s latest engine is surely circulating. However the Briton feels he can push to the end of the season with his current engine. Therefore, he would be up against Verstappen without any further grid penalties.

“I believe our engines are strong and as far as I am aware we’re hopefully going to the end,” he said ahead of this weekend’s Mexico City Grand Prix. “That’s not going to be an issue for us hopefully.”

Lewis Hamilton hanging by thread

Hamilton is 12 points behind Verstappen in the championship race. And so far, Red Bull is touted to be at the forefront to win the race in Mexico this weekend.

Another win to Verstappen would potentially give him seven extre points against Hamilton, considering the Briton hypothetically finishing P2.

Therefore, a 19+ lead for Verstappen would be immensely fatal for Mercedes’ prospects. Meanwhile, the biggest talking point over here is whether Red Bull will take the controversial call for holding Sergio Perez back against Verstappen, if the Mexican is in the lead at his home soil.

For the championship prospects, it totally makes sense, but no driver would love to hold back the opportunity to win at his home nation. The weekend is long and it is yet to unfold. Still, several storylines are stemming out, this is what happens when the title is set to go till the end of the season.

