“I still think it’s bad and I would be in favour of not having any team orders ever”– Sebastian Vettel and Daniel Ricciardo think Red Bull shall let Sergio Perez win in Mexico

Sebastian Vettel wants Red Bull to let Sergio Perez win the race at his homeland with the Milton-Keynes-based outfit that may choose Max Verstappen’s interests.

With Red Bull travelling to Mexico for the next race, Sergio Perez would love to have a go for the win this year. However, Max Verstappen only leads the standings with a marginal difference. Red Bull may disallow it.

On Thursday, Perez even confessed that his team might pass him controversial orders. But Sebastian Vettel is against such practices and want Red Bull to let Perez win.

“There are two different team orders,” he explained. “There’s the team order that you give way and you get it back in the same race if you are on different strategies and then there’s obviously the team order where clearly one has to get out of the way to make the other one score more points.”

“Now, even if maybe the situation is logically very easy to explain, I still think it’s bad and I would be in favour of not having any team orders ever. I think it’s just [that] nobody likes it.”

“If Checo happens to be ahead then Checo should stay ahead,” said Vettel.

Daniel Ricciardo sides with Sebastian Vettel

Even Daniel Ricciardo backs Vettel’s viewpoint. He claims that even he would haven’t sided for his teammate if a win in Australia was in sight.

“Realistically, I’m not in the championship battle anymore, and I’m a team player,” he said. “For me, it would be important that, as a team, we could get the fifth constructors title together in a row. That will be already a pretty significant achievement.”

“I want to get as many points as I want and if there will be an opportunity in a reasonable way to help Lewis in the fight, obviously, as his team mate, I’ll do it. So I think that’s the mindset and approach, really. So it’s not that different to some races ago.”

