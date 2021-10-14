“I am not leaving it mainly to luck”– Sergio Perez claims Turkish GP resurgence was not a fluke; the Mexican vows to seek consistency to turn things around

Sergio Perez promises to change things around for Red Bull after his Turkish Grand Prix masterclass as Red Bull pursues the championship aim.

Sergio Perez had a tumultuous year with Red Bull despite some brilliant performances which rescued Red Bull from Lewis Hamilton’s wrath, including the recent spectacular show in Turkey.

Earlier, Perez pledged to change his run of performances with Red Bull, which looks to tick off after Turkey. Asked whether Perez was waiting for his luck to transform, the Mexican replied he wasn’t relying on the luck to perform better.

The question cited Perez’s series of misfortunes, from the rain in Russia changing his prospects to slow-pits in other races damaging his performances.

“I am not leaving it mainly to luck. We are working flat out and doing everything we possibly can. We are working as hard as ever outside of the car, on the car and I have not a single doubt that I will turn things around and manage to finish our season on a high,” Perez said.

Sergio Perez understanding his RBR16B

Even in Turkey, Perez was at a backfoot after his P7 finish in the qualifying, but he seems to find a corner with his performance with Red Bull last Sunday.

🗣 “When I was standing on the podium I saw a lot of Mexican flags in the grandstands, we are so far from home here in Turkey so it was lovely to see.” @SChecoPerez on the #TurkishGP 🇹🇷👉 https://t.co/ezjhCJsd11 pic.twitter.com/g1Y3XgLYn9 — Red Bull Racing Honda (@redbullracing) October 10, 2021

“The whole weekend was a lot more competitive. In qualifying, we didn’t get to show that because we were very aggressive with our strategy, so that put us on the backfoot with the soft tyres into qualifying,” he said.

“We just missed that couple of tenths we had in hand because we’d shown good pace throughout the weekend and I’m sure we could have had a much better qualifying.”

“So yeah, certainly I can see that understanding that I am getting more together with the car,” he added. In both championships, Perez would be a crucial key for Red Bull’s chase, as F1 head out of Europe to complete the remaining season.