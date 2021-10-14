“We go to church every other Sunday”– Competition with Mercedes has forced Red Bull boss Christian Horner to pray before every race

Christian Horner has taken the religious route to defeat Mercedes in the intense 2021 championship competition that is still far from resolved.

Red Bull and Mercedes are tightly knit in 2021’s championship challenge. And the stiff competition would be probably giving Christian Horner sleepless nights, as they are closest to leave a mark in the turbo-hybrid era for the first time.

The intense competition with Mercedes has apparently sent him to the church’s route, as the Briton confesses his religious ritual this year before every race.

#Sportbild What is the relationship between Red Bull and Mercedes? Horner: “Respectful, I would say. But we have little to do with Mercedes. We don’t really have a relationship with each other but still respect.”#F1 — tami. (@Vetteleclerc) October 14, 2021

“We go to church every other Sunday and see what happens!” Horner joked after the Turkish Grand Prix. “We’ll do our simulation, we’ll do our homework, and we’ll do the best job that we can.

“You do as much research as you can into the venues and go from there. I think we’ve got to take it one race at a time. We’ve maximised points at tracks that Mercedes have been incredibly strong at, the last three venues, so that’s been a bit of a positive.”

It won’t be seamless for Christian Horner from here

With Valtteri Bottas being the sixth Grand Prix winner this year, the highest since 2012, he claims that this is among the greatest F1 seasons of all time, And the triumphs for Red Bull in the upcoming races won’t be seamless.

“I think that’s been one of the great things of the season, [the] variant of winners that we’ve had. It seems to be a shame to change it for next year really!”

“There’s gonna be probably some random effects coming up again, engine penalties can play a role, and will play a role in future races, and weather can be a key factor as well. So it’s gonna be fascinating to see how it all pans out over the next two months.”