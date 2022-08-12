“I am not proud of smashing $500 headphones”– Toto Wolff regrets having display of public rage in 2021

Toto Wolff regrets having to smash the bose headphones during the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix during one of the heated battles of 2021.

The 2021 season was one of the most competitive seasons of F1. Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen battled for the championship till the end of the wire.

Therefore, there were several moments when the heat took the better of the temperament of the bosses of the two teams. Toto Wolff, the Mercedes team principal, was caught smashing the bose headphones during the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

First Monday of 2022. May your year be less eventful than Toto Wolff’s Bose Headphones. pic.twitter.com/Tkk1pC95Tf — Peter Leung (@BaronVonClutch) January 3, 2022

The video went viral instantly and still is often seen on social media. It could be said as one of the most iconic Wolff moments. However, the Austrian is not proud of his deed.

“I am not proud of smashing headphones,” Wolff lamented while speaking to Financial Times. “That’s how I am. That is still the aggressive kid who had a really tough upbringing that comes out. I literally had to fight for feeling adequate.”

Toto Wolff thinks Mercedes got physics wrong with W13

In 2022, the new regulations slipped Mercedes into the standings as the third best car. For the better part of the last 10 years, it was a fantasy to say such a thing. Wolff said that the Silver Arrows got their physics wrong.

“We got the physics wrong. F1 is physics. I often get the question: How hard is that?’” said Wolff. However, Wolff thinks that what Mercedes has achieved is remarkable and nearly impossible to repeat.

“No sports team in any sport has ever won eight consecutive world championship titles, and there are many reasons for that, and what is at the core is the human.”

“The human gets complacent. You are not energised in the same way you were before. You are maybe not as ambitious.”

