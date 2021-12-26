“I came close to losing the love of my life”– Adrian Newey’s wife reveals full extent of his life-threatening injury

Adrian Newey’s wife, Amanda Newey reveals the full extent of her husband’s injuries; according to her, he almost lost his life.

The F1’s chassis legend, responsible for so many title-winning cars and serving Red Bull, had a fatal accident in 2021. The incident led to his absence from the stands.

A few months after that time, Newey has fully recovered from that injury. His wife, Amanda Newey, reveals the full extent of his injury on his birthday.

“He’s not on social media. He’s very wise! However, after the year we’ve had, I’m giving him a public shoutout,” wrote Amanda on Instagram. “August, I came close to losing the love of my life after his cycling accident.”

“Multiple skull fractures – to then sitting on a virtual pit wall of the Dutch Grand within ten days of his craniotomy displays his strength and drive. His recovery has been nothing short of miraculous. So this birthday feels extra special. Happy Birthday, Adrian.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@amanda.newey)

Red Bull boss Christian Horner reveals Newey, even during his recovery, kept contributing to the team. He apparently continued to send in designs that were crucial to the team.

Also read: CTO Adrian Newey shies away from taking credit for Red Bull’s stellar performance in Mexico and USA

Red Bull and Adrian Newey aim for 2022

With the new regulations mainly focusing on the chassis, Newey would have a jam-packed schedule during the off-season. Moreover, Red Bull would also aim to challenge the title like they did this year.

So, a massive part of the project is still unfinished for the Milton-Keynes-based outfit. Red Bull would be using the 2021 Honda engine, courtesy of the engine freeze they pushed for after the 2020 season.

Now, it only remains to be seen where Red Bull will manage to take its new campaign next year.

Also read: Adrian Newey glad to have a non-Red Bull academy driver in Sergio Perez after Mark Webber and DC