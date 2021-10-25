“I can understand his frustration”: Michael Masi to hold conversation with drivers after Fernando Alonso shows his disappointment for FIA stewards’ “inconcistent call” over Kimi Raikkonen’s overtake

Formula 1 Race Director Michael Masi plans to talk with drivers over the “marginal” call in the US GP between Kimi Raikkonen and Fernando Alonso.

Two-time World Champion Fernando Alonso expressed his annoyance over how Kimi Raikkonen gained a position over him even after completing the overtake off the track at the exit of turn 1.

When Raikkonen did this, Alonso expected the Finn to give back the position, gaining an ‘advantage’ by going off the track. However, this was not to be.

LAP 16/56 Alonso and Raikkonen have their elbows out! Neither of the former world champions want to give an inch 😅#USGP 🇺🇸 #F1 pic.twitter.com/f22lXPodkA — Formula 1 (@F1) October 24, 2021

The FIA decided that no investigation was necessary for the incident, and most importantly, The Iceman did not need to give back the position.

A few laps later, the Spaniard went off the track while trying to overtake Alfa Romeo’s Antonio Giovinazzi, only to be asked to give back the position. Soon, in the same battle for position, Giovinazzi went ‘off’ while overtaking Alonso and was made to give back the position as well.

After the race, Alonso made his frustration known when he questioned the “strange” decision to allow Raikkonen to keep the position after going off track but reversing every move he was involved in.

Also read: Fred Vasseur admits Alfa Romeo interest in keeping Kimi Raikkonen as team advisor

Michael Masi spoke about the incident, determining the circumstances were not clear cut and recommended that it be brought up with the drivers ahead of the Mexican Grand Prix.

“I can understand his frustration,” said Masi. “The call in regards to him and Kimi at Turn 1 was certainly marginal. We certainly will have a discussion at the next drivers’ meeting with all of the drivers about it, because I think there was two parts to the story.”

“There is being obviously the overtake and looking at the forcing off the track, and then obviously the subsequent element of the overtake. So it is something we will discuss at the next meeting.”

Fernando Alonso speaks his mind

The Alpine driver further opened up about how he felt about things. Recalling the moves he made which needed to be reversed, Alonso summarised:

“The rules are a little bit random.” -Fernando Alonso

“You always force a guy to go off track when you brake on the inside: you commit to an overtaking. And they [the driver on the outside] need to decide if they back off, or keep the full-throttle off the track outside the circuit.”

“It is what Sainz did. Giovinazzi did, I did. And we have to give back the position for sure, because you are running full throttle off track. But Kimi didn’t. So that’s why I felt that it was not consistent.”

Also read: Antonio Giovinazzi amidst his exit rumours

The Spanish driver ultimately had an issue with his rear wing, forcing him to retire. This week saw both Alpines retire and score no points in the US Grand Prix at the Circuit Of The Americas.