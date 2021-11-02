“He is doing such a phenomenal job”– Nico Rosberg predicts this F1 driver will be future world champion

Nico Rosberg names this young age Formula 1 driver to eventually win the championship in future as he shows a consistent rise.

Nico Rosberg won the championship against one of the fiercest F1 drivers of all time at his peak, driving the fastest car- Lewis Hamilton. Thus, it shows that the German had the appetite to take on the best.

Now he sees similar traits in McLaren’s Lando Norris, who is in his third F1 season. According to the former Mercedes driver, Norris will be a champion in future.

Speaking on his Youtube Channel, Rosberg named Norris the future world champion. The Briton is among the highly-rated young drivers, along with Charles Leclerc and George Russell.

“I mean he is doing such a phenomenal job, so he shouldn’t really worry. He is going to have a great career, future world champion potential you know, and his win will come.”

Norris has been phenomenal this season. For the first 10 races, he didn’t even go scoreless, a record for this season. He was also about to grab his maiden Grandprix win in Russia, but luck had some harsh pill for him.

However, the 21-year-old is full of potential and anchored McLaren well in Daniel Ricciardo’s struggles and won four podiums this year.

Also read: McLaren celebrates Lewis Hamilton 2008 championship win which he won by single point margin after chaotic drama in Brazil

Lando Norris would require a good car

Rosberg’s prediction is really not a hot take, and it is visible that Norris outperforms his car. However, the current McLaren has its limitations against Red Bull and Mercedes, even if it defeated them in Monza.

Therefore, Norris would require a better-matched car against the top order to win the championship soon. Currently, he could be termed as among the best of the rest with his attributes.

8th. I have to be hard on myself after today, made too many mistakes and just didn’t drive well. Tough race. We’ll do better in Mexico. pic.twitter.com/OMq80FbEVu — Lando Norris (@LandoNorris) October 25, 2021

It’s widespread speculation in the F1 world when Hamilton retires, Norris might get hired by Mercedes. We don’t know whether it will happen, but McLaren sees a quality product in him.

Also read: Mercedes boss sends a warning to future driver ahead of the 2022 Formula 1 season