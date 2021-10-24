“What do you think of Helmut with a face tat?” – Daniel Ricciardo to approach Red Bull bosses for tattoos; confirms when former Renault boss Cyril Abiteboul is (finally) getting it done

“What do you think of Helmut with a face tat?” – Daniel Ricciardo has revealed when former Renault boss Cyril Abiteboul is getting his tattoo done, after McLaren boss Zak Brown fulfils his bet.

McLaren CEO Zak Brown, the cool fella he is, fulfilled the tattoo bet he had with Daniel Ricciardo for the latter winning a race with McLaren.

And it’s a bloody good one, with the Monza map inked along with the date Ricciardo won the race on – 12th September 2021.

Not that Monza was going to be forgotten in a hurry… 🇮🇹🏆 #McLaren #F1 pic.twitter.com/wNgeNs4ecx — Zak Brown (@ZBrownCEO) October 23, 2021

When is Cyril Abiteboul getting his tattoo done?

Probably inspired by this, former Renault boss Cyril Abiteboul has also confirmed to Daniel when he is getting his inking done. For those unaware, the bet got activated after Ricciardo won a podium for the team last season.

“I feel a little bad because I had no idea Zak was going to get a tattoo. When we rocked up there I was like ‘Why are we here?’ He then told me and it was cool.

“Now Cyril is provisionally locked in. We’ve booked him in and it’s between Qatar and Saudi [Arabia] and unless something changes with schedules, it’s going to happen.

“We’ve been in touch recently. He’s very keen and I think after Zak getting it, he’s going to be even more keen to make it happen. It’s happening, it’s happening.

“I’ll give him another nudge but he’s pretty keen for it.”

Tattoos for Red Bull bosses too?!

Not satisfied with McLaren and Renault, Ricciardo is also eager to see Christian Horner and Helmut Marko getting inked, to ‘celebrate’ the seven wins he had for the team. Highly unlikely Marko will oblige on this though.

“I need to revisit Christian [Horner] and Helmut [Marko] to see if they’re interested as well, just go through the whole paddock.

“What do you think of Helmut with a face tat? Do you think he could pull it off?”

