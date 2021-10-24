F1

“What do you think of Helmut with a face tat?” – Daniel Ricciardo to approach Red Bull bosses for tattoos; confirms when former Renault boss Cyril Abiteboul is (finally) getting it done

“What do you think of Helmut with a face tat?" - Daniel Ricciardo to approach Red Bull bosses for tattoos; confirms when former Renault boss Cyril Abiteboul is (finally) getting it done
Subham Jindal

A Red - be it Manchester United or Ferrari. Hails from the hills of Kalimpong, Darjeeling. Aspiring to become a respected Sports Management professional.

Previous Article
"We're gonna shove a towel down your a** and put powder everywhere": Tom Brady put Ryan Jensen on alert with a 'no more a** sweat' warning ahead of Bucs Super Bowl run
Next Article
"Jesus himself walked into the casino!": When Peyton Manning played God at a casino and wowed Pat McAfee by correctly predicting a roulette call
F1 Latest News
“What do you think of Helmut with a face tat?" - Daniel Ricciardo to approach Red Bull bosses for tattoos; confirms when former Renault boss Cyril Abiteboul is (finally) getting it done
“What do you think of Helmut with a face tat?” – Daniel Ricciardo to approach Red Bull bosses for tattoos; confirms when former Renault boss Cyril Abiteboul is (finally) getting it done

“What do you think of Helmut with a face tat?” – Daniel Ricciardo has revealed…