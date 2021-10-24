“My dad would have been extremely humbled”- Dale Earnhardt’s son reaction to Daniel Ricciardo driving 1984 Chevy Monte Carlo at COTA

Dale Earnhardt Jnr. reveals that his father highly respected Formula 1 drivers and would have been humbled to see Daniel Ricciardo tributing him.

The Circuit of the Americas is one of the most favourite venues for Daniel Ricciardo. This time, he got the opportunity to drive his idol Dale Earnhardt’s 1984 Chevy Monte Carlo.

The car is a part of McLaren’s CEO Zak Brown’s collection. And courtesy to the Australian’s win in Monza, Brown played a bet earlier that obligated him to drive that vintage car.

So Brown thought what could be better than exhibiting its pace in Austin. Ricciardo was overwhelmed with this opportunity and made the most out of it.

In the latest update, it has surfaced that the admiration between the two parties is equal. During NBC’s coverage over Ricciardo’s run in the vintage car. Dale Earnhardt Jnr confessed his father would have been humbled to see Ricciardo driving the car. The son of the legendary former NASCAR legend also reveals that he had a deep respect for the F1 drivers.

“My dad would have been extremely humbled. Dad had so much respect for @F1 drivers.”@DaleJr on @DanielRicciardo driving his dad’s 1984 Chevy Monte Carlo around @COTA before the #USGP. pic.twitter.com/aLbzrleSbo — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) October 24, 2021

Good end to Daniel Ricciardo’s campaign in the US

After his drive in 1984 Chevy Monte Carlo, Ricciardo was up for the task to protect McLaren’s interest for P3 in the constructors’ championship.

The Australian had a decent outing in Austin, as he brought in 10 points for McLaren. However, he failed to overpower Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, who brought in extra two points for Mercedes.

But Carlos Sainz bettering Lando Norris further shaves McLaren to only 3.5 points leads against Ferrari ahead of the Mexican Grand Prix. Thus, spicing up the battle for the best of the rest.