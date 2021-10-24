F1

“My dad would have been extremely humbled”- Dale Earnhardt’s son reaction to Daniel Ricciardo driving 1984 Chevy Monte Carlo at COTA

"My dad would have been extremely humbled"- Dale Earnhardt's son reaction to Daniel Ricciardo driving 1984 Chevy Monte Carlo at COTA
Tanish Chachra

Previous Article
‘Kyrie Irving was removed from NBA’s top 75, based on Google results’: NBA fans speculate that Nets star was taken off prestigious list for his beliefs
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"My dad would have been extremely humbled"- Dale Earnhardt's son reaction to Daniel Ricciardo driving 1984 Chevy Monte Carlo at COTA
“My dad would have been extremely humbled”- Dale Earnhardt’s son reaction to Daniel Ricciardo driving 1984 Chevy Monte Carlo at COTA

Dale Earnhardt Jnr. reveals that his father highly respected Formula 1 drivers and would have…