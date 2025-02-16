mobile app bar

“I Couldn’t Hold My Head Up”: Lewis Hamilton Once Shared His First Experience With F1 Car’s G-forces

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

Lewis Hamilton (England Mercedes) Motorsport Men's Formula 3 Euroseries 2005, Euroseries, Euro Series, F3, F Portrait EuroSpeedway Lausitzring Klettwitz Lausitz

Lewis Hamilton (England Mercedes) Motorsport Men’s Formula 3 Euroseries 2005, Euroseries, Euro Series, F3, F Portrait EuroSpeedway Lausitzring Klettwitz Lausitz | Credits: IMAGO / Pakusch

Formula 1 is as much about speed and precision as it is about physical endurance. F1 drivers train endlessly to ensure that they have the apt core and neck strength to be able to withstand the massive g-forces they pull over a single lap and a Grand Prix distance.

A perfect example of this was Oliver Bearman at the 2024 Saudi Arabian GP. The F2 sensation was drafted in, at a minute’s notice, to replace Carlos Sainz. And his race footage shows just how tough it is to cope with the g-forces with his head making a dent in his head-rest after the race.

Seven-time world champion, Lewis Hamilton was also once a rookie, and revealed just how difficult it was for him during his first-ever F1 test. “When I first got to F1, I did three days of driving,” he began on the Graham Bensinger show.

“And I couldn’t hold my head up after halfway through the first day,” he added.

Hamilton also revealed that drivers go through rigorous training to ensure that their neck muscles are up to the mark. Throughout a season, the neck muscle builds up through training and enduring the g-forces in races.

However, during the two months of the off-season, drivers often lose mass in their necks. The #44 driver explained that generally, the drivers condition themselves with neck exercises during this period to maintain an optimum ratio.

Why is the F1 off-season not so relaxing for Hamilton & Co.?

After an intense 10-month period competing at the pinnacle of single-seater, open-wheel racing, you would expect the drivers to look forward to the off-season to relax and unwind. But the truth couldn’t be more different.

In fact, the two-month-long winter break — which usually runs from January till the end of February — is one of the most grueling times of the year for these drivers. They train endlessly and have to also ensure a strict diet.

Weight and strength play a major role in an F1 driver’s schedule. The drivers aim to get back into the car at their peak physique but also at the minimum amount of weight they can, to ensure a lighter overall mass for the car.

An example of this rigorous regimen was recently evident with 2025 Williams driver, Carlos Sainz. The #55 driver was seen “running away” from the sausages and bacon at the Grove-based team’s canteen to leave his pristine off-season diet untouched.

