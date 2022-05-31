“My tyres are gone and I’m heavier than a fricking boat!”- Lewis Hamilton sending a scathing message to the McLaren crew for their poor 2009 car

McLaren’s 2009 season wasn’t one to remember and for Lewis Hamilton in particular, it was one of his most disappointing campaigns.

Hamilton is having a very tough 2022 up until now. He’s had just one podium finish and is being massively outperformed by his new teammate George Russell. This is a weird sight for F1 fans, because along with Mercedes, the Brit has dominated the sport for the last eight years.

Before his move to Mercedes in 2013, Hamilton was with McLaren. He won his first World Title with them in 2008, and it was in Surrey that he truly announced himself to the F1 world. However, after a successful 2008 campaign, the team failed to follow suit the following year.

Yesterday was another day that reminded me just how much I love this sport. Going from your emotions hitting the floor to ending on a high is such a thrill. All of our hard work as a team is starting to pay off. Together we are making progress! Can’t wait for this weekend. pic.twitter.com/fsNLeocoap — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) May 23, 2022

McLaren’s 2009 car, the MP4-24 lacked massively in terms of pace. In particular, Hamilton struggled a lot in the opening rounds. It wasn’t before the 10th race of the season, did he finally stand on the top step of the podium.

He didn’t hide his frustration towards the lack of pace shown by the car. One such incident took place at the 2009 Turkish GP.

Lewis Hamilton furiously lashes out at McLaren race engineer in Turkey

At the 2009 Turkish GP, Hamilton got knocked out in Q1. He started the race from 16th position, which was far from ideal for the then reigning World Champion.

The race wasn’t much better and Hamilton was almost lapped by the race leader and eventual winner Jenson Button. This infuriated him, and he absolutely lashed out at his race engineer at a point during the race.

“It’s embarrassing!” he said. “I can’t even keep up with the fricking Renault in front. My tyres have gone off and I’m heavier than a fricking boat!”

“We need a new car to be able to win these races,” the now Mercedes driver added.

We win and we lose together. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/gv1eRWiZIs — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) May 29, 2022

McLaren picked up some form in the latter stages of the 2009 season. Hamilton won his first of the year in Hungary, followed by another win at the Singapore Grand Prix. However, as a whole it was a disappointing season for the Brit.

After a similarly poor start to the 2022 season, fans wonder if Hamilton will win even a single race this year. If that is to happen, Mercedes need to make some major strides, to close the gap to Red Bull and Ferrari.

