“That’s just disgusting” – Max Verstappen condemns fans burning Lewis Hamilton merchandise during Hungarian GP

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen shares his opinion on the fan’s behaviour post-race over the weekend at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Things did not end well as there are videos on the internet where fans are celebrating by burning the Mercedes merchandise. Specifically, Lewis Hamilton, who was Verstappen’s arch-rival a year ago.

According to the reigning world champion, the drivers are not responsible for the behaviour of their fans. Moreover, he urges the FIA to take strict steps in the right direction.

Max Verstappen extends his championship lead over Charles Leclerc

Max Verstappen enjoyed one of his career’s best races. He started 10th at the Hungarian Grand Prix and won the race ahead of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.

Moreover, he extends his world championship standings by 80 points to this year’s competitor Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc. The latter could only finish 6th in Hungary.

This was a delight for the orange army who travelled from around the world especially the Netherlands to watch their favourite driver.

A big thank you to everyone who came out to support us not only today but all year 🙌 I’m already looking forward to see you again after the summer break 💪 pic.twitter.com/ynfa49Lzq5 — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) July 31, 2022

2021 F1 World Champion’s strong message to the fans

Winner Max Verstappen on the other hand had a stern message for his orange army due to their hooligan-type behaviour outside the track.

He stated: “These individuals, I definitely don’t agree with that because that’s just disgusting. That video of burning merch, I think that’s disgusting.”

Verstappen advised his fans to celebrate with the drivers on the podium instead of burning merchandise. He said: “Overall, I think the majority of the fans were cheering a lot, I think, throughout the race, and also on the podium, for every driver. I think that’s how it should be.”

Max was asked on his opinion regarding the video of a Max fan burning a Lewis merchandise: “Of course it‘s not acceptable. These individuals, I definitely don‘t agree with that, that‘s just disgusting. — tami. (@Vetteleclerc) July 31, 2022

