F1

“That’s just disgusting” – Max Verstappen condemns fans burning Lewis Hamilton merchandise during Hungarian GP

"That’s just disgusting" - Max Verstappen condemns fans burning Lewis Hamilton merchandise during Hungarian GP
Janmeyjay Shukla

Previous Article
$2.1 billion worth Michael Jordan’s $100 million spending on social justice shows he is more than mansions and cars
Next Article
6'10" Bill Russell hilariously revealed his sassier side, flipped Charles Barkley off on live, national television
F1 Latest News
"That’s just disgusting" - Max Verstappen condemns fans burning Lewis Hamilton merchandise during Hungarian GP
“That’s just disgusting” – Max Verstappen condemns fans burning Lewis Hamilton merchandise during Hungarian GP

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen shares his opinion on the fan’s behaviour post-race over the weekend…