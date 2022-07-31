Lewis Hamilton breaks Bill Vukovich’s 67-year-old record at the Hungarian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton breaks a 67-year-old F1 record held by Bill Vukovich during the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton is one of the greatest drivers who continue to break Formula 1 records. This time, former IndyCar driver Bill Vukovich’s 67-years-old record had the Briton’s name.

Hamilton secured seventh place in qualifying for the Hungarian Grand Prix. While this was not up to the mark compared to his past races on the grid, he gave a performance to remember.

The Briton was in the top five right from the get-go and had plenty of battles with McLaren’s Lando Norris for the fourth position.

Lewis Hamilton breaks Bill Vukovich’s record

Hamilton has previously won the Hungarian Grand Prix eight times. The 103 Grand Prix winner finally secured his 188th Formula 1 podium after finishing second behind Max Verstappen.

At one particular point, he led the race ahead of his former arch-rival Verstappen. By doing so, he shattered Bill Vukovich’s 67 years old record of most laps led in Hungary.

Bill Vukovich was an IndyCar legend who won the 1953 and 1954 Indianapolis 500. Moreover, during those times, IndyCar was part of the World Drivers’ Championship.

Lewis Hamilton beats Bill Vukovich’s 67-year-old record for the most laps led at a single venue in world championship history, one of the oldest records of them all #HungarianGP — Sean Kelly (@virtualstatman) July 31, 2022

The Briton was motivated by Mercedes W13’s second-half performance

The American-Serbian driver also drove in Formula 1 secured a pole position and won two races with additional two podiums to his name.

The seven-time world champion spoke with the media about securing the podium position. He stated: “I don’t know why we were so fast in the second part of the race.”

He concluded by stating: “I had my hands full at the beginning of the world championship race, at this stage I didn’t think I had a chance to take on the guys up front. Although I had a very good start.”

That’s P2 and back to back double podiums for @MercedesAMGF1 !! We’re going into the summer break much stronger than we were at the start of the season. We are moving FORWARD and that win is getting CLOSER! Thank you to all the fans, hope you enjoyed that one 💥💥 pic.twitter.com/PwIdw5c8sr — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) July 31, 2022

