“I didn’t have as much practice as other kids” – Lewis Hamilton speaks about how he realised he had what it takes to be an F1 driver

Speaking at the IWC Signature Talks, Lewis Hamilton reveals how he started his racing career at the age of five.

Lewis Hamilton has worked his way up in his career and has won seven world championships. Speaking at the IWC Signature Talks joined by Moto GP legend Valentino Rossi, Hamilton spoke about the skills and mindset it requires to be an F1 driver.

Talking about his experience the Briton said, “When I first started to go-karting I was five. I remember that day. It was the first time I drove around this go-kart track in Ibiza.”

“We were just cruising around, seeing what was around and we came across this go-kart track. I remember getting in and straight I understood the throttle and brake technique that I used in my whole karting career.”

Hamilton explained that this skill set came naturally to him. “For me, I think probably the biggest skill is to be dynamic, adaptive and faster enough,” Hamilton added.

Also Read: Charles Leclerc explains why he does not see Lewis Hamilton as an inspiration

Lewis Hamilton says driving an F1 car and a Moto GP bike is very much the same

While Hamilton believes that there are a few things that are a bit different about riding a Moto GP bike and an F1 car, the goal is the same which is to go faster enough.

He explained that as drivers and riders the important skill is to be able to adapt. But while riding a bike the braking distance is different, the approach to corners is different.

Furthermore, the seven-time world champion said that he picks up things very very quickly, which again means that is very adaptive.

He recalled that he didn’t have much practice as other kids on the race track when he was go-karting because Hamilton belonged to a different financial bracket. But his determination and skills to be able to learn quickly helped him move up in his career.

“When you get to cars you have to learn even faster because you have less time to practice. It is also about the passion and hunger for it,” he further added.

Also Read: Max Verstappen calls for FIA to act on what they published in their 2021 Abu Dhabi GP report