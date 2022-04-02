“I think it’s good they have showed it to the world”- Max Verstappen calls for FIA to act on what they published in their 2021 Abu Dhabi GP report

Max Verstappen feels that the FIA should act on what they stated in their report following the fall-out from the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP.

The 2021 Abu Dhabi GP was one of the most controversial F1 races in recent history. It resulted in a massive fallout, and several structural changes in F1, including alterations to the rules.

Then race director Michael Masi, who made some very questionable calls in that race, also lost his job. The Aussie faced huge backlash, particularly from Lewis Hamilton fans, who single handedly blame him for the Brit’s loss.

Ahead of the first race in Bahrain this year, the governing body of F1 published a report of the infamous Abu Dhabi race.

Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas have replaced Masi for the 2022 F1 season. Rules are going to be strictly implemented this year, and FIA have promised to avoid a repeat of what happened in Abu Dhabi.

2021 Champion Max Verstappen says, he’s open to having these rules being consistently followed.

An investigation should happen every single year, says Max Verstappen

Verstappen was very critical of FIA’s decision to remove Masi from his role. However, the 24-year old welcomes the other changes brought about, including the introduction of a Virtual Race Control.

The Red Bull star went on to say that investigation into what went wrong must be carried out every single year. That way, whatever went wrong in one campaign, will never be repeated.

“I think it’s good that they showed it to the world,” he said to Sky Sports. “For me, this kind of investigation should happen every single year. I think, as an organization or as a team, you always want to try and improve and try to do things better.”

Another thing that FIA have promised to implement this year is stricter track limitations. It’s something that has come under scrutiny over the last few years, but Verstappen feels that the new set of rules will come in handy.

“I think for this year anyway, we want to be a bit more clear before we go into a weekend about what is allowed and what isn’t,” he continued. “Even when you talk about track limits. I think what worked really well in Bahrain was the white line.”

