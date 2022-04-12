“I don’t care who’s in front” – George Russell shoots out warning to Ferrari and Red Bull amidst title chase struggles

“I don’t care who’s in front” – George Russell is eager to enter the title battle and assures the Mercedes faithful he and Lewis Hamilton will keep fighting for it.

Mercedes have been lackluster so far this season, not winning any of the three races held so far, in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Australia.

In Melbourne, George Russell made it to the podium for the very first time for the team, ahead of his champion teammate Lewis Hamilton.

But this doesn’t make the former any happy, as he wants both of them to compete closer with the likes of Ferrari and Red Bull

“Of course you always want to be in front of your team-mate. But for us it’s crucial we make the car faster.

“When it comes to fifth and sixth place between me and Lewis, I don’t care who’s in front.”

💬 “There’s so much hard work going on back at base to try and get us back at the front so to be standing on the podium today is special a reward for all their hard work.” George, Lewis, Toto and Shov wrap up a memorable #AusGP 👇 — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) April 10, 2022

Will Mercedes win a race this season?

As things stand, it looks difficult, but considering the strength of the German automobile giants, expect them to hit back soon.

This is the message Russell is ending out too, as he looks to have a good first season with Mercedes. He is currently P2 in the standings, as is his team.

“You know, we’ll never give up. We’ve got to keep on fighting.

“This weekend we were a long way behind our rivals but here we are standing on the podium, so we’ve got to keep this up while we are on the back foot and I’m sure we’ll get there after a few more races.”

Also Read “I literally can’t even take these out” – Lewis Hamilton says he has to chop off his ear to follow FIA rule