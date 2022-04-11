“I literally can’t even take these out” – Lewis Hamilton says he has to chop off his ear to follow FIA rule

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton has no plans to remove his jewellery after the FIA banned body piercings or metal chains.

Lewis Hamilton said that he will continue to wear his jewellery at future F1 events despite FIA putting a ban on it.

The rule had been first introduced in 2005. The FIA’s International Sporting Code mentions the rules in Appendix L (Chapter III, Article5). The guidelines say that wearing jewellery in the form of body piercings or metal neck chains is prohibited.

The new race director Niels Wittich reminded the drivers of the same rules ahead of the Australian GP. Wittich included the paragraph from the Sporting Code in his pre-weekend race notes

However, despite the reminder, the Briton wore the jewels in his ears and nose at the Albert Park circuit.

Also Read: Alfa Romeo official thinks Charles Leclerc is the combination of two Ferrari legends

Lewis Hamilton says drivers should be allowed to be who they are

The seven-time world champion made clear that he has no intention to remove his jewellery as per the FIA guidelines. He said that the driver should be able to be who they are.

When asked if he would still wear the jewellery, he said, “I don’t have any plans of removing them. I feel they are personal things and you should be able to be who you are.”

Toto Wolff has called new #F1 chief Niels Wittich’s jewellery ban a ‘misstep’ after Lewis Hamilton defied the ruling at the #AustralianGP. The Mercedes boss will take it ‘a thousand times over’ as he branded ex-race director Michael Masi a ‘liability’ to the sport.#seanknows pic.twitter.com/UzU3N8bG2n — Sean Cardovillis (@sean_cardo) April 11, 2022

Gesturing to his ear, the Mercedes driver added: “There’s stuff that I can’t remove. I literally can’t even take these out.

“These ones on my right ear, they’re literally welded in so I would have to get [them] chopped off, or something like that. They’ll be staying.”

Also Read: Lewis Hamilton shares what connects him to Ayrton Senna