“I don’t dislike him”– Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg have moved on from “s**k my balls” moment

Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg have moved on from their peak controversy where the former told the German to “s**k his balls”.

Nico Hulkenberg is back racing for Aston Martin in Saudi Arabia as Sebastian Vettel is still unavailable due to a lack of negative COVID-19 report.

Hulkenberg’s one of the biggest controversies in F1 was when Kevin Magnussen told him to “s**k his balls”. Both drivers were vying for a position in Budapest back in 2017 when Magnussen pushed him out of the track.

Back then, the Haas driver was penalised for his actions. However, Hulkenberg wanted more, and while Magnussen was giving an interview to Danish TV, Hulkenberg walked to him and said: “Once again the most unsporting driver on the grid.”

Magnussen responded: “S**k my balls, honey,” while Hulkenberg walked away quietly. The event between the two has been talked about widely since then and even appeared in the first season of Netflix’s Drive To Survive.

Even when the two drivers returned to the F1 grid in Bahrain last weekend, the F1 twitter was on it with full might. Some even made memes.

Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg when they see each other in turn 1 pic.twitter.com/hz5BKZWRzJ — Madie 🏁| IL PREDESTINATO VINCEE (@Madiethebadieee) March 17, 2022

Kevin Magnussen says it’s been overblown

Magnussen talking about the incident, claims that it was too dramatized. He finds it incredible that the world still talks about the one-off incident between the two.

“It was dramatised massively, I’m getting really tired of this subject. Between me and Nico there’s really been only one incident in Hungary two years ago. It’s incredible we are still talking about it,” said Magnussen.

Meanwhile, during the drivers’ parade at Bahrain GP, Hulkenberg decided to break the ice between the two drivers. Having been called surprisingly back to the grid, it was an emotion only shared by these two drivers.

“I actually greeted him with, ‘Suck my balls, honey’,” Hulkenberg told Motorsport.com. “That’s my exact words to him. And we actually hadn’t… It’s not like I dislike Kevin, but after that happened in Budapest we haven’t really spoken a word since.”

“Even before that, we’ve never really spoken to each other. I thought it was about time. Because I don’t dislike him, I just thought that incident on the track was a little bit harsh.”

