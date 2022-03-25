F1

“In terms of how we have the working relationship, I think is pretty great” – Mick Schumacher opens up about his relationship with Kevin Magnussen and how his experience helps the team

"In terms of how we have the working relationship, I think is pretty great" - Mick Schumacher opens up about his relationship with Kevin Magnussen and how his experience helps the team
Janmeyjay Shukla

Previous Article
Dr DY Patil Stadium pitch report: Dr DY Patil Mumbai pitch for PBKS vs RCB IPL 2022 match
Next Article
"I'd rather be the most dominant than the best ever!": Lakers' legend Shaquille O'Neal has a very interesting take on his position in the GOAT debate
F1 Latest News
"In terms of how we have the working relationship, I think is pretty great" - Mick Schumacher opens up about his relationship with Kevin Magnussen and how his experience helps the team
“In terms of how we have the working relationship, I think is pretty great” – Mick Schumacher opens up about his relationship with Kevin Magnussen and how his experience helps the team

Haas young star Mick Schumacher explains having an experienced teammate in the form of Kevin…