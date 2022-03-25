“In terms of how we have the working relationship, I think is pretty great” – Mick Schumacher opens up about his relationship with Kevin Magnussen and how his experience helps the team

Haas young star Mick Schumacher explains having an experienced teammate in the form of Kevin Magnussen is a lot more comfortable.

Mick Schumacher had quite a drastic change in his Formula One world. Starting his 2022 season with fellow young driver Nikita Mazepin to driving with Kevin Magnussen in Bahrain.

Schumacher was easily finishing ahead of the Russian in his rookie season at Haas. The team terminated the contracts of Mazepin and sponsor Uralkali to pave the way for Magnussen.

Comfortable relationship and reference point for Mick Schumacher

The 23-year-old expressed how the team dynamics have changed with Magnussen, he said: “I do have to say I feel a lot more comfortable in this year’s construction of how it is. Also, in terms of how we have the working relationship, I think is pretty great.”

Gunther Steiner also explained how important it is for the German to learn from Magnussen as a reference. He said: “If someone does a lap two, three tenths faster and you look at that data, you might find one or two tenths in there, the braking points, the line, and so on. So that will help him a lot.”