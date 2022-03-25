“In terms of how we have the working relationship, I think is pretty great” – Mick Schumacher opens up about his relationship with Kevin Magnussen and how his experience helps the team

Haas young star Mick Schumacher explains having an experienced teammate in the form of Kevin Magnussen is a lot more comfortable.
Mick Schumacher had quite a drastic change in his Formula One world. Starting his 2022 season with fellow young driver Nikita Mazepin to driving with Kevin Magnussen in Bahrain.
Schumacher was easily finishing ahead of the Russian in his rookie season at Haas. The team terminated the contracts of Mazepin and sponsor Uralkali to pave the way for Magnussen.
Comfortable relationship and reference point for Mick Schumacher
The 23-year-old expressed how the team dynamics have changed with Magnussen, he said: “I do have to say I feel a lot more comfortable in this year’s construction of how it is. Also, in terms of how we have the working relationship, I think is pretty great.”
Gunther Steiner also explained how important it is for the German to learn from Magnussen as a reference. He said: “If someone does a lap two, three tenths faster and you look at that data, you might find one or two tenths in there, the braking points, the line, and so on. So that will help him a lot.”
“Our drivers, from where we came to where we ended up was pretty good. Mick struggled a little bit more last weekend in qualifying with his fastest lap. He made a little mistake and then in the race he got compromised by Ocon, who ran into the back of him, and he spun.”
“That’s never good. Then you have to clean up your tires again and you just fall back, but he will make this up in the next races.” Haas team principal concluded.
