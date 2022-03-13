“There are things which are maybe a bit too much”- Lando Norris thinks Netflix is overdoing it with its Drive to Survive stories

McLaren driver Lando Norris thinks that Netflix should avoid overdoing it with its Drive to Survive stories in the future.

Netflix released the fourth season of its Formula 1 docu-series Drive to Survive on 11 March. The series has come under fire for excessively dramatising the series for the purpose of entertainment. In the new season, the series showed the relationship between Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo.

2021 was Ricciardo’s first season in the sport with McLaren. Netflix recorded the team and their drivers and showed the drama that unfolds.

However, Norris feels that the series shows some inaccuracies after watching the first two episodes of the new season. He said, “I watched episodes one and two. I won’t spoil it as it’s the first proper introduction to Daniel, myself and us at McLaren. I think it’s good, gives you good insight.”

“From my side, it looks good, maybe not so much from the other side [Ricciardo] but there are obviously some comments here and there that may be out of place.

“When you’re the person it’s about you don’t agree with it so much because it can make you look like you said something in a time and place which is definitely not correct.”

Lando Norris does not agree with the show

Before Netflix had released the show, Norris had said that he was excited to see it and that he might not have shown his best sides in some of the shots.

However, when he finally got to watch it after its release, Norris did not agree with it too much. Although he still thinks that the show is exciting and good for everyone.

The young Briton highlighted one particular scene in the McLaren episode. He pointed out that the action on screen in the opening race in Bahrain did not match what happened in real life.

“There’s a bit of me and Daniel going side by side in turn 1 when we’re not even close and I claim he pushes me off, which is from a completely different race,” added Norris.

“There are things which may be a bit too much like that and I don’t agree too much with it. But on the whole, I think it’s just exciting and good for everyone.”

“As long as they don’t overdo it and literally make someone look like they’ve done something which they definitely haven’t done, I think that’s too far. As long as they don’t do that, it’s good.”

