“I Don’t Have an Answer for You”: Lewis Hamilton Isn’t Sure His Fortunes Will Change at Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes before Sprint ahead of the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Qatar at Lusail International Circuit in Lusail, Qatar on November 30, 2024

Ahead of the 2024 season, Lewis Hamilton felt the need for a change, which is why he agreed to join Ferrari next year, ending a glittering stint with Mercedes. Knowing very well that it would be his last year with the Brackley-based outfit, Hamilton wanted to conclude their time together on a high. But with how the season panned out, the buck fell in the absolute other direction.

Hamilton admitted to being dejected by his performances in the W15 this season ahead of the Qatar GP qualifying on Saturday. With two races to go, he wasn’t too confident about turning things around. Plus, he also sounded unsure of whether things would change for the better once he joined Ferrari.

“I have no clue man. I don’t have an answer for you. It’s not been great and at this point, I really don’t care,” he told Sky Sports’ Craig Slater when asked about the future.

Hamilton’s time at Mercedes has been torrid since 2022, the year the team entered a slump. Because of that, he had to go two whole seasons without getting a single race win, a streak that ended earlier this year when he won in Silverstone (and then Belgium). Still, the W15 has been very inconsistent, and Hamilton has not been able to adapt to its concept. It has also taken a toll on his confidence, which is likely why he sounded morose about his chances of winning with his future side.

Ferrari has put almost all its weight behind Hamilton’s arrival, but Mercedes’ woes may have sapped all the motivation out of the 39-year-old.

Hamilton needs his confidence back

Although both Hamilton and teammate George Russell have won two races each this year, the seven-time World Champion seems to be lacking self-belief. Russell, admittedly, has looked more confident with the car, which is good news for Mercedes, who will rely on the Briton as its team leader next season onwards.

However, Hamilton’s lack of confidence could be a concern for Ferrari, who have placed significant expectations on his shoulders.

Hamilton admitted that Russell has been the stronger of the two, particularly in terms of one-lap pace. However, he has been unable to identify the reasons behind his struggles compared to his young partner.

The winter break could prove pivotal for Hamilton’s future and legacy. With time away, he might break free from this negative mental state and return as a rejuvenated driver. If not, his stint at Ferrari could mark a disappointing end to his illustrious F1 career.