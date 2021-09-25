“I don’t have the words” – Pierre Gasly infuriated with AlphaTauri for botching up Sochi qualifying

“I don’t have the words” – Pierre Gasly missed out on Russian GP Q3 after a disagreement with his team over new tyres being used.

Pierre Gasly has been one of the strongest performers when it comes to qualifying this season. But he had a terrible outing today at Sochi as he missed out on Q3, and will start from P12 tomorrow.

a missed opportunity today, but we’ll take it back tomorrow when we fight back into the points 👊 — Scuderia AlphaTauri (@AlphaTauriF1) September 25, 2021

It all happened after poor communication and decision-making between him and AlphaTauri led to him doing his crucial flying lap on used tyres. Just about everyone else switched to new tyres after rain dried out, which led to him slipping out of the Top 10 and out of Q2.

Safe to say, he wasn’t pleased, openly criticizing his team as he explained the mess in detail. But the ever-consistent Frenchman is keen to put this behind and put in another strong performance tomorrow.

“I don’t have the words. We were very competitive all of Q1 and Q2 and then we stayed out on the used tyres, which were dead, and for three laps I was asking to box because the track was dry.

“We didn’t do it, and in the end we were nowhere with these used tyres.

“I just feel like we missed a huge opportunity. As we just saw now, it was a crazy Q3 and we know in these conditions you need to be there until the end and today we did a bad job.

“I got blocked a bit, but it wasn’t even the point. We just should have been out there on new tyres like most of the other guys and we didn’t do that.

“We need to review why we decided to do that. But now it doesn’t matter – we need to think about tomorrow and recover because we need points.”

