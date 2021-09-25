F1

“I don’t have the words” – Pierre Gasly infuriated with AlphaTauri for botching up Sochi qualifying

“I don’t have the words" - Pierre Gasly infuriated with AlphaTauri for botching up Sochi qualifying
Subham Jindal

A Red - be it Manchester United or Ferrari. Hails from the hills of Kalimpong, Darjeeling. Aspiring to become a respected Sports Management professional.

Previous Article
"LeBron James is a little different now, he has got some love handles": Skip Bayless at it again, questions Lakers star's fitness and their title chances
Next Article
"Sachin Gupta is going all-in for Ben Simmons": Timberwolves' new GM displays interest in disgruntled 76ers point guard
Latest Posts