“I have zero competitive thoughts towards him”: Sebastian Vettel says that he is ‘more of a friend’ than mentor to Haas rookie Mick Schumacher

Sebastian Vettel said that he considers Mick Schumacher as a close friend rather than someone he’s just responsible for.

Vettel and Mick Schumacher have formed a very close bond on and off the track as we’ve seen throughout the course of 2021. Mick’s father Michael Schumacher, a 7-time World Champion, was Vettel’s sporting idol growing up. He helped a young Vettel settle into the world of racing back in his early days.

It is now Vettel who has taken up the role of being a mentor to his childhood hero’s son Mick Schumacher. The young German just spent his first year in F1 with Haas. It was a quiet season for the 22 year old who struggled at the back of the grid due to a sub-par mechanical package provided by the American team.

Sebastian Vettel, in a recent interview with F1 insider admitted that he does not see Mick as ‘just his protegee’. He said that he considers him a very close friend, someone he does not feel responsible for.

“Not really (don’t feel responsible for him). Of course, the bond is there through Michael.” said Vettel.

“But Mick comes from a very good family. He’s a very sensible, well-mannered young man who is now ready to go his own way. He’s doing that very well. His work ethic reminds me of his father. I sincerely wish him a car with which he can make more of a mark next year.”

“But I am more a friend than someone who feels responsibility. You are always there for friends. That’s why I have zero competitive thoughts towards him and I am happy to pass on my experience.”

Sebastian Vettel would love to see Mick Schumacher drive for Ferrari

Ferrari was a huge reason behind Michael Schumacher’s legend in the sport. The German won 5 of his 7 World Titles with the Scuderia, and when Vettel joined the prancing horses in 2015, many expected him to emulate his compatriot.

In a recent interview, the 34 year old admitted that he laments not winning the WDC with Ferrari, but that he would never want to miss his time in Maranello. Using that interview as reference, he went on to say that he wants Mick to drive for the Italian team.

Mick is a part of the Ferrari driver’s academy and a lot of people see him being in a Ferrari overall, as only a matter of time.

“I still had some good years and the brand will always be something special.” said the Aston Martin driver.

“In any case, I wouldn’t advise him against it because of the few things that didn’t work out so well for me. People tend to always see the glass half empty in memories. I prefer to see it half full and the positive outweighs the negative.”

