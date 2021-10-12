F1

“I don’t really give any energy to it”– Lewis Hamilton says it’s not his job to worry about Mercedes engines amidst unreliability concerns suspected by Silver Arrows

"I don't really give any energy to it"– Lewis Hamilton says it's not his job to worry about Mercedes engines amidst unreliability concerns suspected by Silver Arrows
Tanish Chachra

Previous Article
"Honda preparing to leave Red Bull"– Honda name will be replaced on Red Bull during US GP
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"I don't really give any energy to it"– Lewis Hamilton says it's not his job to worry about Mercedes engines amidst unreliability concerns suspected by Silver Arrows
“I don’t really give any energy to it”– Lewis Hamilton says it’s not his job to worry about Mercedes engines amidst unreliability concerns suspected by Silver Arrows

“I don’t really give any energy to it”– Lewis Hamilton says he keeps him aloof…