“I don’t really give any energy to it”– Lewis Hamilton says it’s not his job to worry about Mercedes engines amidst unreliability concerns suspected by Silver Arrows

“I don’t really give any energy to it”– Lewis Hamilton says he keeps him aloof from engine concerns and let his colleagues take care of it.

In Turkey, Mercedes only gave a new inter combustion engine to him instead of a whole power unit, as there are apparent concerns over the reliability of the previous engines.

Therefore to avoid risk, Hamilton was given a single PU component in Turkey, for which he only faced a 10-spot penalty. Meanwhile, it was revealed that all the engines used before Russia were sent back to Brixworth for further investigation.

The diagnosis is pending, but when asked about a potential reliability issue in Mercedes, Hamilton claimed that he doesn’t bother himself with such matters.

“I don’t really give any energy to it,” Hamilton told media, including RacingNews365.com. “It’s not my job to worry about that stuff, so I let the guys focus on that, worry about it.”

“My engine is in good condition. My first engine, I think, did six races. We still have engine two, and I think engine three is still there. As far as I’m aware, hopefully I don’t have to [use a fifth engine], but I can’t predict what’s up ahead.”

Lewis Hamilton eyeing for the championship

Hamiltons biggest issue against Max Verstappen for the championship fight could be its depleted pool of reliable engines. The last race displays that another grid penalty in any remaining races will only benefit the Dutchman.

At the same time, Red Bull is shocked by the gains Mercedes has achieved with their engine performance. But if there’s any in-season improvement in the engine, then its legality can be questioned.

Horner: “I want to be clear. We didn’t protest [the Mercedes engine], we only asked questions, which all the teams are doing and not just Red Bull. It’s up to the FIA to do the checks.”

Currently, Verstappen stands six points clear of Hamilton, and with six races remaining, Hamilton would only be eyeing the grandest price. It seems that the battle between the two drivers will go until the final grandstand.