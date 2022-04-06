F1

“I don’t see any reason why we will make any stride forward”- George Russell expects a similar struggle for Mercedes at the Australian GP

"I don't see any reason why we will make any stride forward"- George Russell expects a similar struggle for Mercedes at the Australian GP
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
"Jalen Green and Allen Iverson, the only rookies in 40 years with 5 straight 30-PT games": Rockets guard betters Michael Jordan, achieves a rare rookie feat
Next Article
Will Suryakumar Yadav play today: Will Suryakumar Yadav play KKR VS MI IPL 2022 match tonight?
F1 Latest News
"I don't see any reason why we will make any stride forward"- George Russell expects a similar struggle for Mercedes at the Australian GP
“I don’t see any reason why we will make any stride forward”- George Russell expects a similar struggle for Mercedes at the Australian GP

Mercedes, who’ve had a slow start to 2022 will suffer similar struggles at the Australian…