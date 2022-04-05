“Something about the car is not feeding him information”– Former F1 champion reveals why Daniel Ricciardo is struggling in 2022

Former F1 champion Damon Hill explains why Daniel Ricciardo struggles with the MCL36 even though everyone knows how good he is.

Daniel Ricciardo’s struggles in McLaren are not coming to an end. The Australian race driver is feeling out of rhythm with the car, and it seems unlikely that he would have an impact with McLaren even this year.

Though, it would be a mistake to rule out the multiple Grand Prix winner as of now. But former world champion Damon Hill reveals that it’s not his fault alone, even if Ricciardo is struggling.

He opines that the nature of McLare under the 2022 regulations is not matching the qualities of Ricciardo. Thus, in the end, the Australian is only able to give a limited standard of performance.

“The new cars, they seem to be quite secure at the back if you got the aero right,” said Hill. “And they are not as pointy, and that seems to be the suggestion at the moment that drivers who like a bot of a secure end is favouring them or giving them confidence.”

“So, the effect of driving style is not talked much about in F1. Recent modern drivers have been asked to adapt to the cars, rather cars adapting to them.”

“S0 you this played out. Let’s see Daniel Ricciardo, what is he not getting. We know he is quick. But there is something about the car that is not feeding him information. Driving styles are a huge influence on a driver’s performance.”

Daniel Ricciardo is not retiring now

Ricciardo’s prolonged struggles probably gave him a hint to retire after the 2022 season. Though, nobody was even aware of that in the public domain.

Nevertheless, the Australian spooked his fans when he reacted to the announcement of F1 going to Las Vegas in 2023. “I was gonna retire, I will not no more,” said Ricciardo.

Forgive me for my sin city here we come baby — Daniel Ricciardo (@danielricciardo) March 31, 2022

Though, Ricciardo retiring at the end of the 2022 season would have been too early for the Australian. By the end of this season, he would only be 33 and still has a lot to give to F1. So probably he was only kidding around.

