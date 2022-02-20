F1

“I don’t see anyone else beating Lewis in the near future in the same machinery”– Valtteri Bottas warns George Russell before starting his new season with Mercedes

"I don't see anyone else beating Lewis in the near future in the same machinery"– Valtteri Bottas warns George Russell before starting his new season with Mercedes
Tanish Chachra

Previous Article
IND vs WI T20 Man of the Series: Who was awarded Man of the Series in India vs West Indies T20I series?
Next Article
"Every time I pick James Harden up from the floor, it's a lift": Patty Mills and Kevin Durant create an incredibly funny Brooklyn Nets bench story after the Ben Simmons trade
F1 Latest News
"Maybe this year, you see Lewis past in two laps"– Lando Norris claims new aerodynamics regulations may bring early end to on-track battles
“Maybe this year, you see Lewis past in two laps”– Lando Norris claims new aerodynamics regulations may bring early end to on-track battles

Lando Norris thinks that the new aerodynamics rule can prevent great on-track battles as it…