“The point count goes back to zero”- Toto Wolff explains Mercedes mindset as they head into the 2022 season with eight constructors’ championship

Toto Wolff revealed that Mercedes has no sense of entitlement heading into the 2022 season with eight constructors titles.

Since F1 entered the turbo-hybrid era, Mercedes has won eight back to back constructors championships. However, team principal Toto Wolff made it clear that the team has no sense of entitlement going into the future with new technical regulations.

Following the new regulations, the pecking order could be a bit different in the 2022 season. Therefore, Wolff clarified that their past successes are in the rearview mirror as they focus ahead.

He said, “The mindset of the team has always been the same over the last few years. The point count goes back to zero. There is nothing from the previous years that will make you win the current championship.”

“No credits to be taken, but also no sense of entitlement. Every year, we are sceptical about whether we’ve done a good enough job and that’s the right mentality.”

Toto Wolff says sweat and tears have gone into the new car

Many teams have said that working on the new cars with new technical regulations has not been easy. Mercedes opted to hold a shakedown in Silverstone on the same day their car was launched to see how it performs.

Looking at the first machine designed by the Brackley-based team for F1’s new era, Wolff says he is thrilled to see the result of so much hard work.

“For me, the best moments every year is when you fire up for the first time, which happened very early with us in December,” he commented.

“Then the second moment is when the car is actually being put together. I was in the race bays the last few days looking at this unbelievable machine.

“Seeing it completely with its bodywork on is very exciting. So much sweat and tears have gone into this car and now we just need to make it drive fast.”

