F1

“I don’t think any other tennis player or golfer or Formula 1 driver will even get a visa”– Australia to have no visa policy towards unvaccinated F1 drivers in 2022

"I don’t think any other tennis player or golfer or Formula 1 driver will even get a visa"– Australia to have no visa policy towards unvaccinated F1 drivers in 2022
Tanish Chachra

Previous Article
"It’s just not for me, it’s not my world"– Max Verstappen tells medial when asked about F1 drama around him
Next Article
"The thing that bugs me is Kyrie Irving is going to make $17 million sitting at home.": Charles Barkley gets into heated debate with Kenny Smith over Nets star's vaccination status
F1 Latest News
"I don’t think any other tennis player or golfer or Formula 1 driver will even get a visa"– Australia to have no visa policy towards unvaccinated F1 drivers in 2022
“I don’t think any other tennis player or golfer or Formula 1 driver will even get a visa”– Australia to have no visa policy towards unvaccinated F1 drivers in 2022

Australia to have no tolerance and visa policy towards unvaccinated F1 drivers entering the country…