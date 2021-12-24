“I don’t think at any point they have had a terrible car”– Lando Norris believes Ferrari never had a poor car in 2020

Lando Norris claims Ferrari never had a poor car, to begin with. Instead, they only had power unit issues, which they solved.

At the start of 2021, Ferrari declared that they would be focusing on their recovery after a tumultuous 2021 year. In which they have been massively successful.

They landed just behind Mercedes and Red Bull in the constructors’ standings. In this while, they have defeated McLaren, who had a sensational 2020 season.

However, reacting to this demotion in the constructors’ rankings, Lando Norris claims that Ferrari never had a poor car, to begin with. They were only struggling with the engine, and they solved it.

“The progress they’ve made in the last part of the season has not been anything to do with the car,” said Norris. “It has just been their power units. I don’t think at any point they have had a terrible car.”

“Even in the last few years, I do not think they have had a terrible car. They just lacked on the power unit side. When the power unit was good they were winning races. I expect them to be very competitive [in 2022].”

Ferrari will be winning in 2022

Norris further claims that he totally expects Ferrari to be fighting for the wins in 2022. The Maranello based team’s development in late 2021 did indicate that.

“This year they said they have not developed much and were all focused on next season,” said Norris. “They are Ferrari, I think the most successful team in F1 for a reason.”

“I fully expect them to be fighting for wins and podiums next season. If we can join in on that it would be awesome.”

