“I Don’t Think He’s a World Champion Material”: Guenther Steiner Would Have Snubbed Esteban Ocon as Haas Boss

Haas will feature an all-new driver lineup in 2025, with Oliver Bearman and Esteban Ocon coming to the team on multi-year deals. While this is a bold move for the American team, former team boss Guenther Steiner has revealed that if it were up to him, the lineup would look very different.

Speaking at the Oxford Union, Steiner shared that his ideal 2025 plan involved Bearman paired with the experience of Nico Hulkenberg. The 59-year-old made it clear that Esteban Ocon would not have been part of his plan.

“Esteban Ocon, I know him, I would say he’s a good driver, you know, I don’t think he’s a world champion material,” Steiner shared.

“He’s got talent and he’s a good guy” Guenther Steiner Ollie Bearman pic.twitter.com/2wjP7FAivm — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) October 11, 2024

He expressed concerns about Ocon’s history of difficult relationships with teammates, questioning whether bringing that dynamic into Haas would be beneficial. “I don’t think I would have taken him; I would have tried to keep Hulkenberg,” he added.

Despite Steiner’s reservations, Ocon’s arrival marks a milestone for Haas, as he will be the first race winner to ever drive for the American team. The 2021 Hungarian GP winner brings valuable experience to the team having worked with works manufacturer outfits like Mercedes and Renault.

Haas could have brought in a multiple-race winner

One of the big reasons why Haas signed Ocon is the team’s current team principal, Ayao Komatsu, who worked closely with the Frenchman during his initial F1 tests at Lotus. Several reports have suggested that Ocon was in constant conversation with Komatsu when he started looking for a change.

However, Haas might have benefitted by holding out a little longer as Valtteri Bottas, a 10-time race winner, became a free agent after being replaced at Sauber for 2025 by Gabriel Bortoleto. Bottas’ wealth of experience and reputation as a team player could have made him a stronger fit for Haas, particularly as they aim to move up the F1 grid.

While Bearman’s potential and Ocon’s experience promise an interesting combination, some believe Haas missed an opportunity by not waiting long enough in the 2024 silly season.