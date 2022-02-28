F1

“I don’t think it’s going to be a big concern”– Valtteri Bottas opposes George Russell’s safety issues with new downforce mechanism

"I don’t think it’s going to be a big concern"– Valtteri Bottas opposes George Russell's safety issues with new downforce mechanism
Tanish Chachra

Previous Article
“LeBron James and Russell Westbrook were trash-talking fans at home!”: Lakers ‘superstars’ go back-and-forth with fans at Crypto.com Arena in embarrassing loss to Pelicans
Next Article
"Andar hi andar se I was feeling a little nervous": Shreyas Iyer reminisces IPL 2022 auction experience in first interview as KKR captain
F1 Latest News
"I don’t think it’s going to be a big concern"– Valtteri Bottas opposes George Russell's safety issues with new downforce mechanism
“I don’t think it’s going to be a big concern”– Valtteri Bottas opposes George Russell’s safety issues with new downforce mechanism

Valtteri Bottas counters George Russell’s points of porpoising that, according to him, is a significant…