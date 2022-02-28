“I don’t think it’s going to be a big concern”– Valtteri Bottas opposes George Russell’s safety issues with new downforce mechanism

Valtteri Bottas counters George Russell’s points of porpoising that, according to him, is a significant safety concern for the drivers.

George Russell appeared for Mercedes for the Barcelona testing ahead of the new F1 season. The Briton, after his run with the all-new W13, talked about his concerns with the downforce.

The new regulations allow teams to sculpt their cars in a way that produces a significant level of downforce. But if the airflow beneath the car stalls, the car will rise up on the suspension and sink back once the downforce returns. The phenomenon is called porpoising.

After his spell at Barcelona, Russell mentioned that the bouncing of his car is a genuine safety concern. But Bottas counters his point by saying team engineers will eventually solve it.

“For now I don’t think it’s a safety issue,” he said. “I think it’s just the way that the aero of the car works. Obviously it’s a fact that the lower you go with the car, the more you have downforce.”

“So it’s quite an interesting new philosophy on the aero side of the car. I don’t think it’s going to be a big concern. As a team, we need to work around it, and we need to make sure that the car is reliable enough for these regulations, and it’s the same case for every team.”

Alfa Romeo is making significant progress so no worries for Valtteri Bottas

Meanwhile, Bottas’ new teammate Guanyu Zhou claims that Alfa Romeo has already made progress from the problem. The Swiss-based team made the lowest mileage on the track during the three days of testing.

The Chinese race driver claimed that he could observe a significant improvement on the second day of the testing. He further claims that there are still some issues with the car.

He further seconds Bottas’ viewpoint that the teams will have to seek solutions themselves where teams can get enough downforce with minimal bounces on the straights.

