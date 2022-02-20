“I’m sure that internally he can of course also beat Lewis”– Schumacher contradicts Valtteri Bottas’ claim that George Russell can’t beat Lewis Hamilton in 2022

Ralf Schumacher believes that George Russell can defeat his new teammate Lewis Hamilton with the same machinery in 2022.

George Russell next month is set to race for Mercedes as a full-time driver, and several things are expected from him. Though, hardly anyone is anticipating him to defeat Lewis Hamilton in his first season with the Brackley-based team.

Valtteri Bottas, in his recent interview, also said that the 24-year-old can’t defeat Hamilton in the same machinery. However, former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher thinks Russell can beat his compatriot in 2022.

During the Mercedes car reveal on Friday, Russell said he was “very cautious” about his 2022 Formula 1 season objectives. But “when he played against Bottas back then, he was much less reserved,” says Schumacher in an interview with “Sky” and adds: “I’m sure that internally he can of course also beat Lewis.”

Meanwhile, Hamilton has already flared the warning that he will be highly competitive this season. He suggested media not think that the end of 2021 was his best.

Ralf Schumacher thinks Mercedes is at the right balance with George Russell

Seeing Russell develop himself at Williams for three years made Schumacher wonder why Mercedes didn’t bring the Briton earlier. Though, he is sure that the current drivers’ setting by the reigning champions is appropriate.

“There were always discussions about Bottas. I never understood why it took so long. Russell is an exceptional talent, but whether it will be as far as Lewis remains to be seen,” said Schumacher.

“But I think it’s a great constellation. You shouldn’t forget that Mercedes also has to slowly orient itself towards the future. Lewis can say at any time that he doesn’t like it anymore or wants to stop. And you have to prepare accordingly.”, he said.

