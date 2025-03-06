mobile app bar

“I Don’t Think People Realize How Much It Stings”: Lando Norris on the Pain F1 Drivers Endure From Champagne Spray

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Lando Norris McLaren Formula 1 Team, 04 splashing champagne on the podium at the podium ceremony, ITA, Formula 1 World Championship, Grand Prix Emilia Romagna Imola

Lando Norris McLaren Formula 1 Team, 04 splashing champagne on the podium at the podium ceremony, ITA, Formula 1 World Championship, Grand Prix Emilia Romagna Imola | Credits: IMAGO / Eibner

The 2025 F1 season is right around the corner with the season-opening Australian GP set to run next week. Naturally, this is the last opportunity for the drivers to relax with an excruciating 24-race calendar ahead of them.

Capitalizing on this, Buzzfeed UK got the drivers to react to some F1 memes for their YouTube channel. One of these was around the champagne-spraying tradition on the podium after every race.

Now, the meme basically shows how athletes from other sporting leagues like the NBA wear ski goggles for the safety of their eyes while celebrating with champagne. Why so? The reason is to avoid getting hit with the corks and also avoiding the sparkling bubbly getting into one’s eyes.

F1 drivers, however, do not take such protective measures on the podium. That is why, when McLaren driver, Lando Norris was shown the customary podium celebration with champagne, he expressed that they do feel some discomfort as the champagne gets sprayed on their faces.

“When you’re there you always think ‘I wish I could have worn some goggles’. Because it stings a lot. I don’t think people realize how much it stings. Like, it hurts,” revealed the #4 driver.

Champagne bottles used for the podium celebrations are specialized. In fact, they are designed to spray for a distance of up to 20 meters for at least 15 seconds. Naturally, when sprayed into the face of a driver up close, the force is only amplified.

The idea of using goggles, though, has been used in the paddock before to avoid this irritation in the eyes. During Red Bull’s dominance in the early 2010s, Sebastian Vettel was notorious for aiming some bubbly at the eyes of his designer, Adrian Newey.

So, the Briton would prepare himself before stepping onto the podium. “I got champagne sprayed in my eyes, which hurt. In later years I took to wearing goggles. You may laugh, but that champagne stings, and Seb used to love getting it in my eyes,” he revealed in his book: How to Build a Car.

Norris, however, would never employ this tactic. “I don’t know, I feel I would look a bit stupid if I wore googles,” he explained.

Norris reveals the secret behind his trademark podium celebration

The four-time Grand Prix might share a love-hate relationship with champagne on the F1 podium. That said, he has embraced the tradition and added his own spin on the thing to carve out a trademark celebration.

Whenever on the podium, the #4 driver can be seen ‘popping’ the bottle by slamming it on the ground. The early iterations of this sometimes turned to disaster — most infamously when he unintentionally broke Max Verstappen’s 2023 Hungarian GP winner’s trophy.

The hosts asked Norris to explain the origins of this celebration. As it turns out, it wasn’t the Briton’s to begin with!

“I just copied that from someone, to be honest. Everyone thinks it’s my thing, but it’s not,” he revealed.

With McLaren’s MCL39 touted as a title-winning car once again, Norris will have many opportunities throughout this season to practice and perfect this particular craft.

Post Edited By:Aishwary Gaonkar

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Share this article

Don’t miss these