“You may laugh but Sebastian Vettel used to love getting it in my eyes”– Red Bull’s Adrian Newey recalls how he had to save his eyes while celebrating win with four-time world champion

Due to Sebastian Vettel’s habit, Adrian Newey wore mechanic’s goggles to the podium celebration at the 2012 Korean Grand Prix.

Formula One drivers love to spray champagne. Especially on their teammates who worked tremendously hard on the car during a victory celebration.

The drivers do this as a mark of respect to their teammates. While this has been an ongoing trend for a long time, no one was as prepared as Red Bull’s Adrian Newey for a champagne bath.

The architect behind Red Bull’s race-winning cars came to the podium celebration wearing a mechanic’s goggles. This was to protect his eye during the 2012 Korean Grand Prix celebration.

The 2012 Korean Grand Prix

Sebastian Vettel was behind Fernando Alonso in the world’s drivers championship going into the 2012 Korean Grand Prix. However, he was looking for a hattrick after previously winning the Singapore and Japanese Grand Prix.

Mark Webber secured the pole in style and the Red Bull locked out the front row grid. The German driver took his teammate’s lead on the first lap and won the race.

Vettel would go on to win the Indian Grand Prix right after this race which secured him his third world championship. He would also win the next and final Korean Grand Prix in 2013.

Twenty-fourth Sebastian victory, and third 2012, South Korean Grand Prix 2012 pic.twitter.com/Zsx0mPzgg8 — Matheus Herdy #Seb5 🇧🇷🇩🇪🇬🇧/🇦🇹 (@MatheusHerdy4) January 25, 2020

Also Read: Mick Schumacher earns praise from teammate Kevin Magnussen after his recent return to form

Sebastian Vettel spraying champagne in Newey’s eyes

Adrian Newey shared a funny anecdote in his book ‘How to Build a Car: The Autobiography of the World’s Greatest Formula 1 Designer’.

While the book is one of the greatest F1 books out there, Newey discussed one particular celebration not to be found in any other book. He explained the 2012 Korean Grand Prix mechanic goggles celebration.

Vettel invited him to the podium as he designed the cars. However, how he sprayed the champagne infected Newey’s eyes. He stated: “So I went [on the podium].”

“And no doubt I got champagne sprayed in my eyes, which hurt. In later years I took to wearing goggles. You may laugh, but that champagne stings, and Seb used to love getting it in my eyes.”

“‘Adrian, you should be on the podium, you’ve designed the car.’ So I went. And no doubt I got champagne sprayed in my eyes, which hurt. In later years I took to wearing goggles. You may laugh, but that champagne stings, and Seb used to love getting it in my eyes.”

– Adrian Newey pic.twitter.com/SZY04Yu1RM — svet 🌧 lana (@longlivesv5) July 16, 2022

Also Read: Charles Leclerc disagrees with Lewis Hamilton about Max Verstappen fans at Red Bull Ring