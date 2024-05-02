The $57 Billion Reason Why Adrian Newey Can Pick Aston Martin Over Ferrari

Adrian Newey has made the big call to end his 19-year-long association with Red Bull. The British designer will leave the Milton Keynes outfit in the first quarter of 2025. His future after that is yet up for speculation. Now, Ferrari is one of the most likely destinations for Newey to start a fresh chapter. However, the Honda partnership that is impending for 2026 at Aston Martin could sway the 65-year-old’s mind to go to the Silverstone team.

Aston Martin will leave Mercedes as its power unit supplier to onboard the Japanese manufacturer which has a market capitalization of $57 billion approximately. Given Newey has extensive experience working with Honda engines during his time at Red Bull, it would be a seamless transition.

Despite Honda’s official exit from the sport after 2021, they have been supplying Red Bull with their engines and will do so till 2025. 2026 will see the Japanese brand’s return as an engine manufacturer for the new sustainable engine regulations.

Newey‘s impeccable run of championships at Red Bull has a big share of contribution from Honda’s power units. 13 of the Briton’s 25 championships have come with a Honda engine. So, the 65-year-old would give it a thought to get the chance of working with the Sakura-based engine manufacturer again at Aston Martin.

Now, Autosport has reported that the Briton has ruled out a move to Silverstone. However, other factors can also stimulate Newey to choose Aston Martin over Ferrari after his Red Bull exit is completed.

Fernando Alonso could lure Adrian Newey to Aston Martin

Last year, Adrian Newey said in an interview how he regrets not working with Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, and Fernando Alonso, during his illustrious career. With his current position, the Briton can fulfill either of those wishes. While moving to the Maranello outfit will help him fulfill two of those at one go, working with Alonso is a big deal in itself.

The Spaniard is yet working incredibly hard to win his third championship since 2006. Even he has expressed the wish to work with the Red Bull genius several times in the past. So, with Aston Martin’s ambition of becoming a champion team, Newey can align his expectations too with Alonso and Co.

Moreover, even Lawrence Stroll is a big factor in this deal. The Canadian businessman is quite persistent in getting the best personnel for his F1 operation. There have been reports that say Stroll wants Newey at any cost.

These reports and rumors also suggest that Aston Martin had put forth a very lucrative deal to sign Newey. Amid the Red Bull internal turmoil, these rumors have been doing the rounds since the Saudi Arabian GP.

However, similar rumors have come about Ferrari pursuing the Red Bull CTO. Now, it will be interesting to see what Newey decides as his next move for his future.