Lando Norris Reveals Dream Cuisine Combination He Has in Mind Before Opening His Own Restaurant

Lando Norris is regarded as one of F1’s most popular drivers. Yet, he has multiple interests when he is away from the track. One thing Norris talked about was potentially opening a restaurant of his own. However, the cuisines he will serve in his future restaurant are a combination of three very interesting cuisines.

Advertisement

Norris posted a video on his YouTube channel last year, where he was answering a series of questions. The host of this ‘questionnaire’ asked Norris what kind of food he would serve if he ever opened a restaurant. To this, the McLaren driver replied,

“A mix of Italian, with Japanese with a mix of Chinese. You mix those three together, I think you get an interesting combo.”

Advertisement

There aren’t a lot of restaurants around, who serve these three cuisines together. If Norris opens one, it will surely be popular, not just because he is an F1 driver but because it would be something all foodies would love to try!

Norris’ idea seems interesting and could be in the making for some time in the future. On the other hand, there are F1 drivers today who have already started their own ventures or will definitely dive into this world sometime later.

Who other than Lando Norris wants their own restaurant?

F1 legend, seven-time world champion and fashion mogul Lewis Hamilton is good at many things. Recently, he got involved in the fast food restaurant business, and not just any fast food – a vegan burger joint. Neat Burger is the name of the chain, and they have opened branches in prime locations around the world like London, New York and Dubai.

Hamilton isn’t alone in this venture. Hollywood star Leonardo di Caprio is also an investor, and together, they want to promote vegan burgers.

Advertisement

Hamilton may already have his business running. However, he is arguably not as passionate about food as Yuki Tsunoda is. The Japanese driver is a big-time foodie, and dreams of having his own eatery someday. This does sound like a normal dream until one looks at what Alex Albon said about the AlphaTauri driver.

“There’s a famous foodie in Formula 1, Yuki, who’s Japanese. His dream in life is not to become a Formula 1 champion. It’s to own a restaurant.”

Whether Norris or Tsunoda opens their own restaurant first, F1 fans will surely line up right at the front to see what their favorite stars offer.