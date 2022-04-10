F1

“I don’t think that’s how you should race” – Valtteri Bottas fumed at Lance Stroll following an incident at Australian GP

"I don't think that's how you should race" - Valtteri Bottas fumed at Lance Stroll following an incident at Australian GP
Samriddhi Jaiswal

Previous Article
"Russell Westbrook had a 50-point triple double, broke Oscar Robertson's record, and hit the game winner in the same game?!": When the 2017 NBA MVP went GOD mode against the Denver Nuggets
Next Article
Retired out in cricket: What is retired out in cricket? Why R Ashwin retired out in RR vs LSG IPL 2022 match?
F1 Latest News
"Let's put a Ferrari safety car, it'll be faster than the Mercedes!"- Charles Leclerc takes a cheeky dig at George Russell and Mercedes after the 2022 Australian GP
“Let’s put a Ferrari safety car, it’ll be faster than the Mercedes!”- Charles Leclerc takes a cheeky dig at George Russell and Mercedes after the 2022 Australian GP

Charles Leclerc took a dig at Mercedes’ relative slow pace by jokingly recommending the use…