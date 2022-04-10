“I don’t think that’s how you should race” – Valtteri Bottas fumed at Lance Stroll following an incident at Australian GP

Lance Stroll and Valtteri Bottas got into an incident at the Australian GP following which Stroll was slapped with a time penalty.

Alfa Romeo driver Valtteri Bottas was fumed at Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll after the latter allegedly pushed Bottas off the circuit.

Stroll and Bottas got close together on several occasions during the Australian Grand Prix. Following this, the stewards served the Canadian driver with a five-second time penalty.

Furthermore, one penalty point was added to hid racing licence, moving home only three points from a race ban. Meanwhile, Bottas finished the race without any damage or penalty.

He finished the race at P8 and scored four points for the Alfa Romeo. However, he believes that he could have scored more points.

Only took all these incidents of Lance Stroll turning in on people while being overtaken for the stewards to go… wait, maybe it’s him? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/ZmLEvY577N — Tom Bellingham (@TommyWTF1) April 9, 2022

The incidents prevented him from challenging Alpine’s Esteban Ocon for P7. “The weaving just made it really hard for me to decide where to go. It was a bit on the limit, I guess,” said an unhappy Bottas, post-race.

“And then yeah, that pass, obviously it forced me to go off the track. I don’t think that’s how you should race. I’m still amazed to get through it. I think that cost me a bit of time, for sure. Maybe Esteban was reachable, otherwise. But still, four points is not bad.”