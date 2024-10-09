mobile app bar

“I Don’t Want to Make Headlines”: Esteban Ocon Refuses to Reveal What Triggered Alpine’s Downfall

Mahim Suhalka
Published

“I Don’t Want to Make Headlines”: Esteban Ocon Refuses to Reveal What Triggered Alpine’s Downfall

Esteban Ocon

Credits- IMAGO

Esteban Ocon’s 2024 season has been challenging, not only due to Alpine’s underperformances but also because of his deteriorating relationship with the team. Ocon knows what went wrong, both for himself and for everyone involved. However, he chose to remain silent when asked about it.

Ocon joined Alpine when it was still called Renault in 2020. He partnered up with multiple-time race winner Daniel Ricciardo, who trusted the team to take him to new heights, and the mood was positive. Unfortunately, the Enstone-based team never quite realized its dream of being a front-runner, despite showing positive signs early into Ocon’s stint.

“In 2022, we even had the fourth fastest car in the field,” Ocon recalled. “That was quite decent. Last year there were two podium finishes, but the performances varied significantly. There are many reasons for the downturn.”

“I have a few explanations, but I’d rather keep them to myself. I don’t want to make headlines here,” Ocon added.

In 2023, Alpine finished P6 with 120 points to its name— not what they were looking for. But little did they know that they would tumble down the order even further just a year later. With just six races remaining on the 2024 calendar, Alpine is P9 with 13 points, suggesting that something went horribly wrong behind the scenes.

Earlier this year, Ocon also had disagreements with teammate Pierre Gasly and the Alpine management— a topic he did not shed much light on. So, after five seasons with the French outfit, Ocon will part ways and join Haas in 2025.

Sour end to Ocon’s time with Alpine

Ocon’s relationship with Alpine went beyond repair following an incident involving Gasly in Monaco. The two made contact, seemingly because of Ocon’s fault and the Alpine top brass was furious, as it had nearly ended in a double DNF.

In the days after, there were reports of Ocon not seeing eye to eye with then-Alpine Team Principal Bruno Famin. Just a few weeks later, his departure was announced. Although Ocon, Gasly, and Famin denied the Monaco incident had anything to do with it, many believe it did.

For Ocon, it was a sour ending to a relationship that was once very strong. His first-ever F1 experience came with the Enstone-based stable when it was called Lotus, in the form of a test in 2014. He also had his first podium finish, and only race-win with them.

Alpine’s loss could be Haas’ gain, as with a new (and young) lineup involving Ocon and Oliver Bearman, the Kannapolis-based outfit will be looking to make a big leap in 2025.

Post Edited By:Somin Bhattacharjee

Mahim Suhalka

Mahim Suhalka is an F1 journalist at the SportsRush.

