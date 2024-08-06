“Regardless of the Relationship” Pierre Gasly Is Delighted About Esteban Ocon’s Survival in F1

Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon, the current Alpine duo, have kept no secrets about the cracks in their relationship. However, despite the qualms, Gasly says he is delighted about his compatriot remaining in Formula 1 for 2025.

“I think on a personal side I’m happy to see Esteban still remains in F1 because regardless of our relationship, I think he’s definitely a driver worth being in Formula 1 and part of the 20 best, so I think it’s great and I’m happy to see that he’ll still be on the grid next year,” said Gasly to GPBlog.

Ocon recently announced that he will join Haas in 2025 as he part ways with Alpine. The 2024 season was anything but pleasant for Ocon. Constant quarrels with Gasly and team instability resulted in him being cornered.

I do feel like we are about to see a redemption of Esteban Ocon. Come 2025, we will see him chill out immensely. It’s become quite clear he was fighting his own team who in turn was fighting him back. Things could change ENTIRELY when a team actively wants him. — LawVS (@LawVSX) August 5, 2024

The last straw probably was when Bruno Famin, who himself is leaving the team, lashed out at Ocon after the latter’s crash with Gasly in the opening lap of the Monaco GP. “There will be consequences,” said Famin back then.

Shortly after that, Alpine announced it won’t be extending Ocon’s contract. With this, Haas took the opportunity to hire Ocon’s services as the American team was planning a driver lineup overhaul.

Now, for the first time in his career, Ocon will have a rookie teammate — Oliver Bearman. Therefore, he would be expected to be the leading man at Haas for 2025.

Ocon is the driver Haas never had

Haas would be entering into the 10th year of F1, and so far they never had a driver who had the experience to win a race. They had drivers with sufficient experience, but not someone who could maximize results.

Moreover, Haas once again are resorting their faith in a rookie, so it would be paramount for them to have a guiding figure on the other end. The American team is currently punching above their weight with 27 points on the table.

As of now, Haas have even scored more points than Ocon’s present team — Alpine. So, it doesn’t seem to be a significant downgrade for Ocon as projected.

However, Haas would need a massive influx of resources and personnel to meet their ambition. With new engine regulations coming in, and Ferrari as an ally, they might get some luck there.