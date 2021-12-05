F1

“I don’t watch the news”: McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo receives massive backlash for calling news about human rights issues ‘negativity’ and ‘drama’

"I don't watch the news": McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo receives massive backlash for calling news about human rights issues 'negativity' and 'drama'
A.Dyes

Previous Article
Why is Marcus Stoinis not playing today's BBL 2021-22 match vs Sydney Sixers?
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"I don't watch the news": McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo receives massive backlash for calling news about human rights issues 'negativity' and 'drama'
“I don’t watch the news”: McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo receives massive backlash for calling news about human rights issues ‘negativity’ and ‘drama’

Daniel Ricciardo has come under fire on social media for remarks he made which some…