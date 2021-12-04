F1

“I guess they have $90million reasons why”: Red Bull’s Max Verstappen questions why a track as unsafe as the Jeddah street circuit in Saudi was allowed to be part of the F1 calendar

“I guess they have $90million reasons why”: Red Bull's Max Verstappen questions why a track as unsafe as the Jeddah street circuit in Saudi was allowed to be part of the F1 calendar
A.Dyes

Previous Article
“You’re not throwing any story on the wall that is sticking” – Eric Bischoff says AEW need to change their approach to storytelling if they want to grow
Next Article
"My mom keeps my MVP award hostage like the movie Taken": Derrick Rose hilariously jokes about his mother taking his 2011 NBA MVP trophy with the Bulls for keepsakes
F1 Latest News
"He's the best team mate this sport has ever seen"– Lewis Hamilton praises Valtteri Bottas as the two drivers locked the front row at Saudi Arabian GP
“He’s the best team mate this sport has ever seen”– Lewis Hamilton praises Valtteri Bottas as the two drivers locked the front row at Saudi Arabian GP

Lewis Hamilton has taken pole position in the qualifying race at the Saudi Arabian GP…